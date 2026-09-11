Trump Urges Republicans to 'try to cheat like hell like they do'

"Empty seats, socialism and Trump dominate the Republican midterm convention



One of the more common pleas was for Trump supporters to support other Republicans.



"I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot," the president implored the first day.



"You know what happens if you don't vote? You go to hell," he said on the second night."



"Both days, there were thousands of empty seats, including almost all of the upper level, even as Trump insisted the arena was "packed" with "thousands" more waiting outside."



"Wednesday, Trump said that America "has beaten communism before and we will beat it again."



"In state after state, the Democrat establishment has been overthrown and replaced by crazed lunatics and radicals," Trump said.



"They call themselves Democrat socialists, but actually they're communists. They're not socialists. They're long beyond socialists."



excerpts



www.npr.org

