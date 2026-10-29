Actor Patrick Stewart Dies

Top 10 Patrick Stewart Performances

WatchMojoUK



Instantly recognisable and universally loved, Sir Patrick Stewart is one of Britain's finest actors. From X-Men to Star Trek, he has played some of Film and TV's most famous characters.



For this list, we're counting down the greatest Patrick Stewart performances.



Expect adaptations of Hamlet, A Christmas Carol and Moby Dick, as well as comic turns in Robin Hood, American Dad and Extras, with a role as Lord Yupa snuck in for good measure. Adieu.



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Adieu Sir Stewart.

Thanks for all the Great Performances!

