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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Actor Patrick Stewart Dies

The 86 year old actor died in Los Angeles on Wednesday following "a brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease.

Posted by REDIAL at 07:31 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/27

Status: user

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He made it so. Sadly, #StarTrek #TNG legend Patrick Stewart has died, following a brief battle with Alzheimer's and dementia, as announced on his personal social media accounts.

[image or embed]

-- TrekCore.com (@trekcore.com) 3:47 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

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Right after Chekov.

#1 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-29 04:22 PM | Reply

Not Jean-Luc!!!!

I liked Patrick Stewart. He was a great actor.

Definitely the best Professor Xavier.

Rest in peace, Sir.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 04:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Someone please check on Shatner. I've got tickets to see him on Saturday.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-29 04:31 PM | Reply

Damn. Didn't know he ran into Alzheimer's. That's rough. RIP

#4 | Posted by GalaxiePete at 2026-10-29 04:45 PM | Reply

I never watched that series.....but I sure do enjoy the actors from it.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 05:02 PM | Reply

He was a Shakesperean to the core.

And his portrayal of MacBeth was superb.

~

"Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince;
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Hamlet, (Act V, Scene II)

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-29 05:22 PM | Reply

Very talented and entertaining actor. I remember him going back about fifty years. Excalibur. The original Dune movie. Conspiracy Theory. All those X-Men movies. (To say nothing of Star Trek SNG.)

Really an international icon.

#7 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-29 05:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in Waiting For Godot.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-29 05:48 PM | Reply

Excalibur and Dune

#9 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-10-29 07:52 PM | Reply

Top 10 Patrick Stewart Performances
WatchMojoUK

Instantly recognisable and universally loved, Sir Patrick Stewart is one of Britain's finest actors. From X-Men to Star Trek, he has played some of Film and TV's most famous characters.

For this list, we're counting down the greatest Patrick Stewart performances.

Expect adaptations of Hamlet, A Christmas Carol and Moby Dick, as well as comic turns in Robin Hood, American Dad and Extras, with a role as Lord Yupa snuck in for good measure. Adieu.

www.youtube.com

Adieu Sir Stewart.
Thanks for all the Great Performances!

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 08:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Years before Excalibur or Dune, he was in I Claudius. He was outstanding as Sejanus.

#11 | Posted by MadMikeMcGonzo at 2026-10-29 10:37 PM | Reply

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