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Friday, October 30, 2026

Crypto Industry Suffers 'largest bank heist in human history'

According to TRM Labs, which tracks the industry, digital assets worth more than $6.3bn (4.7bn) have been taken from Binance by North Korean hackers. This would be the largest cryptocurrency hack to date -- and one of the biggest in financial history.

Posted by retort at 09:58 AM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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BREAKING NEWS: Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said that it had halted withdrawals after hackers stole more than $6 billion.[image or embed]

" The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 7:00 AM Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Because that's where the crypto was.
~ Willie Sutton

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-30 07:06 AM | Reply

Are they sure it was North Korea? Because I would have bet money it was Donald Trump who has a sordid history of too much and never enough.

#2 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-30 07:12 AM | Reply

Clearly, crypto is designed to replace the Dollar, and is much easier to launder what passes for money through.
I wonder what happens when we wake one day and find that our banking system has been hacked similarly.
Too many times the smartest people in the room end up out of touch with reality.

#3 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-10-30 07:31 AM | Reply

Crypto: working as designed.

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-30 08:00 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

^ exactly.
The largest scam and Ponzi scheme in history.

#5 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-30 08:57 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Wow--that will buy a lot of nuclear arms and ballistic missile development.

Here's hoping the accounts of members of the Trump Crime Family all got tapped.

I'll close by reminding all, for the bajillionth time, that crypto currencies are not investments. They are vehicles for naked speculation and criminal activity, and nothing else...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-30 09:31 AM | Reply

Why did grandma and grandpa keep their money in the mattress, drawers, cans around the house?

When they died, we found jars of coins in closets.

The family jewels, as grandma put it, was in the weirdest hiding place.

Why did they do this?

Oh, GM and GP left Europe as WWII broke out. To escape, they had to bribe border guards. Their bank accounts, home, and even family members were taken from them.

Prepared for the worst.

#7 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-30 10:09 AM | Reply

That's why you always have physical assets for backup.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-30 10:16 AM | Reply

"Why did grandma and grandpa keep their money in the mattress, drawers, cans around the house?"

Because banks failed a whole lot more often before the Fed.

And also because depositors weren't insured, now for up to $250,000, before the Fed.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-30 10:19 AM | Reply

It didn't hit U.S. holders ... that we know of.

If it had, BOAZ would be pulling out his remaining side hair, seeking comfort in a life-size rubber pair of women's feet.

#10 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-30 10:28 AM | Reply

...so far.

#11 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-30 10:33 AM | Reply

I hope all the ------- idiot MAGATS that fell for this -------- are completely wiped out.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 10:50 AM | Reply

#7
That was real money. Silver coins and gold notes

#13 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-10-30 11:05 AM | Reply

Wow... last week it was NK remote workers... employed by US companies... using fake US IDs... generating hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

smh

Republicl0wns luuuuuvz them some circular firing squads.

#14 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-30 11:10 AM | Reply

The incompetence of the fat retard and his lackeys is truly breath-taking.

#15 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 11:15 AM | Reply

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