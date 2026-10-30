Crypto Industry Suffers 'largest bank heist in human history'

Why did grandma and grandpa keep their money in the mattress, drawers, cans around the house?



When they died, we found jars of coins in closets.



The family jewels, as grandma put it, was in the weirdest hiding place.



Why did they do this?



Oh, GM and GP left Europe as WWII broke out. To escape, they had to bribe border guards. Their bank accounts, home, and even family members were taken from them.



Prepared for the worst.