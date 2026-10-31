The US Military Is On A Precipice

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Saturday, October 31, 2026
Phillips P. O'Brien writes about the actions that have been eroding the institutional norms and the long-held codes of honor held by America's military: "Militaries can change radically much more quickly than people understand -- and usually that change will be a rapid decay that is not understood until it is too late. This is the reality of what the US military is facing."
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