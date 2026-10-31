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Saturday, October 31, 2026

The US Military Is On A Precipice

Phillips P. O'Brien writes about the actions that have been eroding the institutional norms and the long-held codes of honor held by America's military: "Militaries can change radically much more quickly than people understand -- and usually that change will be a rapid decay that is not understood until it is too late. This is the reality of what the US military is facing."

Posted by retort at 12:28 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The Hegseth leadership purge continues, now taking down the Pentagon's chief planner amid Trump's sputtering conflict with Iran. Via Atlantic[image or embed]

-- Michael Derby (@michaelsderby.bsky.social) 8:00 AM Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump & Co are determined to ruin every American institution.

Trump's 6 bankruptcies should have been a warning. MAGAts are the most gullible people on planet Earth.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-31 11:01 AM | Reply

George W Bush is now the good guy. LMAO

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 11:15 AM | Reply

War crimes tribunals incoming.

#3 | Posted by dibblda at 2026-10-31 11:18 AM | Reply

SNOOFY

Rear this!

I think Trump wants America's military leaders to be a mirror image of himself ~ one without a shred of honor or decency.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-31 11:18 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I think Trump wants America's military leaders to be a mirror image of himself ~ one without a shred of honor or decency.
#4 | Posted by Twinpac

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-31 11:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

George W Bush is now the good guy.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds

George is a failed president.

Trump is a pestilence

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-31 11:22 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

Seven Days in May coming up.

#7 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-31 11:24 AM | Reply

Seven Days in May coming up.

#7 | Posted by lee_the_agent

Haven't we already lived through the first three?

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-31 11:32 AM | Reply

E COM CON

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 11:53 AM | Reply

Each newly elected American president is the result of the election of one of the previous ones.

In order to "save America", the chain must be broken- completely.

#10 | Posted by Nerfherder at 2026-10-31 12:05 PM | Reply

Yeah, it's not just the military...

#11 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-31 12:15 PM | Reply

#10 | Posted by Nerfherder

A pointlessly simplistic observation/solution.

#12 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-31 12:20 PM | Reply

Let's just hope that Winston was right about us when he once said long ago in a galaxy far far away ...

"Americans will always do the right thing-after they've tried everything else"

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-31 12:21 PM | Reply

From the article:

That this is being tolerated is a sign of a military in crisis

"This", being an AI image of Lewzer, dressed as a 5-star general, packing 2 pistols and 6 decks of ribbons including the CMOH.

Open the article. Look at that picture.

#14 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 12:21 PM | Reply

Haven't we already lived through the first three?

Nope. It'll start when generals remove the POTUS for kissing enemy arse.

#15 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-31 12:35 PM | Reply

Not sure about the rest of you but I am on pins and needles waiting and hoping Americans decide that they have had enough of this crap.

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-31 12:40 PM | Reply

"This", being an AI image of Lewzer, dressed as a 5-star general, packing 2 pistols and 6 decks of ribbons including the CMOH.

Open the article. Look at that picture.

#14 | Posted by REDIAL

#17 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-31 12:40 PM | Reply

Wow.

Those bruises on his hands have gotten worse!

#18 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-31 12:42 PM | Reply

The destruction of every American institution is not an accident. This is all by design. We only have a chance if a large majority understand this. Which is to say, the US as a free nation has practically no chance.

#19 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-31 12:47 PM | Reply

When the President does it, it's not Stolen Valor.
--Republicans

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-31 12:55 PM | Reply

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