Hegseth Impeachment Articles Introduced

Massie, who lost his reelection bid in a Republican primary in May, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth.



They include waging war in contravention of war powers resolutions Congress passed to limit war, extrajudicial killings tied to boat strikes in the Caribbean that purported to target drug smugglers and suppressing free speech by targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a veteran.



"Wherefore, Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law," the articles, which Massie read from the House floor, read.



"Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."



Massie's resolution will force House Republican leaders to put the measure up for a vote by the end of this week."



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Couldn't happen to a more deserving MF'er.



And there are bothe MAGA Morons and Commie Dems that support this.

