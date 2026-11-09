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Monday, November 09, 2026

Hegseth Impeachment Articles Introduced

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: The articles include waging war in contravention of war powers resolutions passed by Congress, extrajudicial killings tied to boat strikes in the Caribbean that purported to target drug smugglers and suppressing free speech by targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a military veteran.

Posted by Corky at 05:28 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Hegseth "abused the authority and trust" placed in him through "the summary execution of at least 243 persons in international waters," Rep. Thomas Massie says.[image or embed]

" Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner.bsky.social) 2:59 PM Nov 9, 2026

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Massie, who lost his reelection bid in a Republican primary in May, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

They include waging war in contravention of war powers resolutions Congress passed to limit war, extrajudicial killings tied to boat strikes in the Caribbean that purported to target drug smugglers and suppressing free speech by targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a veteran.

"Wherefore, Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law," the articles, which Massie read from the House floor, read.

"Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."

Massie's resolution will force House Republican leaders to put the measure up for a vote by the end of this week."

;;

Couldn't happen to a more deserving MF'er.

And there are bothe MAGA Morons and Commie Dems that support this.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 05:00 PM | Reply

Yes, Mr. Hegseth. You are a murderer.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-09 05:50 PM | Reply

If he is in fact impeached and removed, I think a rather interesting question is how much will it cost future American taxpayers to foot the bill for the significant security detail that will be following him around for the rest of his miserable life?

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-09 06:03 PM | Reply

Massie taking a swing on his way out. This will go nowhere, but bravo

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-09 06:07 PM | Reply

Why wouldn't it go nowhere? There are several Republicans who would like to see Pete out of the picture so he couldn't get in their way for the 2028 nomination. Plus the whole party needs a fall guy if they want any chance in the next two or three election cycles. It could very well be that Pete has the best chance to be that fall guy.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-09 06:14 PM | Reply

After he led this debacle Hegseth deserves being impeached ..

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-09 06:18 PM | Reply

There are a bunch of Republicans looking for a scapegoat (or a bunch of scapegoats) after the midterms. I think they will impeach him to try to distance themselves from something that the voters have made clear they disapprove of.

But it will not be because of any values or moral fiber that Republicans have. Just cold, self serving political calculus.

#7 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-11-09 06:25 PM | Reply

Interesting ...

'Gotta be kidding me': Pentagon official reveals Hegseth's criteria for senior promotions
www.ms.now

... A senior official exclusively told MS NOW how decorated military officers with decades of experience were withheld from promotion after Pentagon staff printed out internet searches showing they had attended official events like promoting Covid-19 vaccinations or marking International Women's Day. ...

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth short-circuited a merit-based process for promoting senior officers and instead relied on newly invented criteria that disproportionately removed from advancement women and people of color who had already been approved for promotion, according to three military officials.

MS NOW spoke exclusively to a senior official with in-depth knowledge of flag and general officer selection and assignment who described in detail for the first time how, he said, the results of internet searches were used by Hegseth's office to withhold promotions from women and people of color. He was granted anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The senior official also described how Hegseth intentionally scuttled the promotions of senior officers who were perceived to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; played a role in implementing the Pentagon's Covid-19 vaccine mandate; were involved in the evacuation from Afghanistan; or had a connection to former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark A. Milley, who served as President Donald Trump's senior military officer but after retirement publicly criticized Trump's leadership.

"I was like you gotta be kidding me', but of course we need people to get confirmed. We need nominations to go through. We need decisions made," the senior official said.

The senior official's account of the application of new criteria was confirmed by two of the officers who were selected for promotion by a rigorous merit-based process to a flag or general officer rank, but then withheld by Hegseth's office. Those officers were told by Pentagon officials over the phone their promotions were being withheld, but they were not given a chance to respond, they said. For most, not getting promoted will end their military careers. ...


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 06:28 PM | Reply

... and ...

Retired Navy Admiral Elected to Congress Calls Hegseth 'Most Unqualified Defense Secretary' US Has Ever Had
www.military.com

... Nancy Lacore, the former U.S. Navy admiral who was ousted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last year, did not mince words about the leader of the armed forces in a new interview.

Lacore, a Democrat and a retired three-star admiral who served in the military for 35 years before her removal in August 2025, was elected to Congress during last week's midterm elections. Come January, she will represent South Carolina's 1st Congressional District after defeating Republican rival Jenny Costa Honeycutt by fewer than 4,000 votes.

The congresswoman-elect was asked Sunday morning on CBS News' Face the Nation With Margaret Brennan about her thoughts on Hegseth, who has been at the center of impeachment rumors since Democrats' big election victories last week.

The highest-ranking female military officer ever to be elected to Congress, Lacore told Brennan that she and likely others relieved of their duties by Hegseth were "never given a reason" for the decisions.

"I've said since I launched this campaign, Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified secretary that this nation has seen," Lacore said. "He has caused significant damage to us as a country and put us at risk, and really damaged the readiness of our entire military force. ...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 06:35 PM | Reply

Presuming it passes the House. 11 to 13 crossover Senate Republicans, 100% unanimous Senate dems needed, including the AIPAC ones. Seems pretty unlikely.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-09 06:35 PM | Reply

"I hope Hegseth addresses the 8 articles of impeachment, and doesnt get up and misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and gay. I may have just given you half his speech, I don't know."

~ Thomas Massie ~

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-09 06:42 PM | Reply

@#11 ... "I hope Hegseth addresses the 8 articles of impeachment, and doesnt get up and misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and gay. I may have just given you half his speech, I don't know." ...

Wow, Sen Massie has been reported in multiple media as actually saying that.

Wow.

Also, from what Rep Massie stated ...

www.usatoday.com

... "We're not indicting him for being bad at his job," Massie said at a press conference. "He was very effective at killing school children in Iran. He was very effective at extrajudicial killings."

"There's no argument in these impeachment articles that he's ineffective. The argument here is that he's broken laws and he's violated the Constitution," Massie added. ...



#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 07:14 PM | Reply

@#12

So, Rep Massie's seems to be saying that Sec Def Hegseth should be impeached, not because he is ineffective, but because his effectiveness has violated laws and the Constitution.


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 07:16 PM | Reply

Never, ever underestimate the power of the military's influence upon elected officials. A significant number of those in the Armed Forces have had quite enough of Pete Hegseth and are strongly lobbying behind the scenes for his removal.

This influence should reflect in the vote either tomorrow or Wednesday. I expect Hegseth to be impeached and eventually removed.

#14 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-09 07:19 PM | Reply

My other guess is that if he is impeached by the House, Trump won't wait for someone to make the decision for him. He would then fire him himself.

#15 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-09 07:22 PM | Reply

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