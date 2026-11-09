Hegseth Impeachment Articles Introduced

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Monday, November 09, 2026
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: The articles include waging war in contravention of war powers resolutions passed by Congress, extrajudicial killings tied to boat strikes in the Caribbean that purported to target drug smugglers and suppressing free speech by targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a military veteran.
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