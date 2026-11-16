#7. Then don't buy his stuff. And where do you draw the line? What is the magical number? Also, how do you justify the state seizing property and assets because those in charge of the state deem a citizen as too wealthy and thus in need of punishment?



#8 | Posted by BellRinger



Where did I argue seizing property and assets?



Where did I argue a citizen is too wealthy?



Where did I argue anyone is in need of punishment?



I simply asked what the ethical theory is that is the basis for a single human being to have a trillion dollars?