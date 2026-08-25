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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Lawsuit Alleges Mamdani's Plan for Cheaper Food could hurt Other Groce

The pair of lawsuits, filed in New York State Supreme Court, allege the city's plan will harm independent grocers, many of whom are minorities, by siphoning customers and forcing their businesses to close.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:33 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Hear me out. What if instead of selling food below cost to all comers at taxpayer expense, then using more taxpayer dollars to subsidize private companies that can't compete, we had a program targeting nutritional assistance just to the people who needed it, as a sort of supplement?

[image or embed]

-- Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 10:31 AM Â· Aug 20, 2026

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The popular and effective NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is driving AIPAC politicians from both political parties, oligarchs, and Republicans nuts -- absolutely and completely nuts.

The term is now called "Zohran Derangement Syndrome" or "ZDS."


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 12:37 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Multicultural Business Coalition?

DEI is peak toxicity.
#7 | Posted by BellRinger

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 09:14 AM | Reply

"we had a program targeting nutritional assistance just to the people who needed it, as a sort of supplement?"

^
"Had" is the correct verb tense.

Trump has made SNAP more difficult and costly to administer, on purpose.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 12:02 PM | Reply

"we had a program targeting nutritional assistance just to the people who needed it, as a sort of supplement?"
^
"Had" is the correct verb tense.
Trump has made SNAP more difficult and costly to administer, on purpose.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 12:02 PM | Reply

There is a thing called the internet that will tell you not to eat that cupcake.

#4 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-25 12:31 PM | Reply

I love how to make sure only the qualified people can shop at the store you need to show an id.

#5 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-25 01:07 PM | Reply

I love how to make sure only the qualified people can shop at the store you need to show an id.

#5 | Posted by fishpaw

I love how trump is still hiding the epstein files and you're totally cool with it.

#6 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-25 01:32 PM | Reply

#6+ WTF does Trump or the Epstein files have do do with privately run grocery stores suing Mamdani?

#7 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-25 01:37 PM | Reply

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww My heart breaks for them. It really does. Poor things.

#8 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-25 01:43 PM | Reply

Americans hate helping the poor.

Even poor Americans hate helping the poor Americans.

Too worried the wrong poor Americans will receive help.

It's a mental illness.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-25 01:43 PM | Reply

Flag:

#6+ WTF does Trump or the Epstein files have do do with privately run grocery stores suing Mamdani?

#7 | Posted by BellRinger

It has to do with the things republicans choose to get outraged about.

Not starting a war like republican presidents always do. Not hiding the epstein files. Not raising inflation or gas prices. Not record breaking corruption and profiteering. Not exploding the debt to give tax cuts to the rich. Not crippling public health and increasing foodborne illness and measles. Nope. Nonexistent trans athletes and public grocery stores are the REAL issues facing america in 2026.

#10 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-25 01:53 PM | Reply

"The Kansas City Missouri-based Multicultural Business Coalition is suing NYC to prevent them from selling low-cost groceries and fresh produce to poor and hungry New Yorkers. NYC's municipal food stores won't be selling items that are revenue drivers for small businesses and bodegas such as cigarettes, prepared foods, or lottery tickets."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) helping small business
Whenever there is a demonstration in the US against police brutality or some social injustice, Republicans bellow "outside agitators!" or "Antifa!"

~snip~

As Clownshack wrote: "Americans hate helping the poor. Even poor Americans hate helping the poor Americans. Too worried the wrong poor Americans will receive help. It's a mental illness."

This program would clearly help People of Color in NYC and my parents could have benefited from this last century.

Sidenote:

Until 1981, the US operated 28 free hospitals at harbor or port cities. Republican POTUS Ronald Reagan closed down the last one:

"After World War II, however, efforts began in Washington to disband the system because merchant seamen were being highly paid and some officials felt it inequitable to provide free medical care not available to others."

Source: Free US hospitals

#11 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 02:10 PM | Reply

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