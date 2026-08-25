Lawsuit Alleges Mamdani's Plan for Cheaper Food could hurt Other Groce

|
Tuesday, August 25, 2026
The pair of lawsuits, filed in New York State Supreme Court, allege the city's plan will harm independent grocers, many of whom are minorities, by siphoning customers and forcing their businesses to close.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy