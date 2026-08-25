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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Trump Admin Kills More Boaters

The United States military said Monday it carried out a strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the Pacific Ocean, killing two people.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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The Trump administration's latest boat strike, which killed 2 more civilians, is just as patently illegal as the last 66.

[image or embed]

-- ACLU (@aclu.org) 7:24 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No persuasive evidence from the regime? Murder.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-25 12:23 PM | Reply

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," it added.

POSTED BY REINHEITSGEBOT

That's all Trump needs to kill someone. An official statement of "confirmed " intelligence.

Coming to a polling station near you.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 12:23 PM | Reply

Confirmed by whom, was it MadBomber?

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 12:26 PM | Reply

Why does the GayCLU care about foreigners so much?

#4 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-08-26 12:04 AM | Reply

Why do you salivate so much over your government indiscriminately murdering people in international waters?

#5 | Posted by et_al at 2026-08-26 12:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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