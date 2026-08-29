Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Iran

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Saturday, August 29, 2026
As Iran continues to cause problems at the Strait of Hormuz, as America's supply of critical munitions wain and generals question the military's ability to protect, Trump says "mission accomplished".
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