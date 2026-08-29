Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Iran

The was is over?



One has to wonder why Trump is targeting BushJr.



Even BushJr's council was smart enough not to go after Iran.



Also, and I repeat, the war is over??



Furthermore, one has to wonder why Trump didn't finish it during his first term from 2017-2020.



Seems he's including himself in the "Mission not Accomplished" category.



Also. The war is over???



Did Trump forget he was president from 2017-2020?



So weird.