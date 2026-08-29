Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 29, 2026

Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Iran

As Iran continues to cause problems at the Strait of Hormuz, as America's supply of critical munitions wain and generals question the military's ability to protect, Trump says "mission accomplished".

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:31 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Iran (16 comments) ...

Tennessee Airport Will Be Re-Named in Honor of Dolly Parton (5 comments) ...

Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI) Lies About Death of OBL (2 comments) ...

The ICC Strongly Rejects New US Sanctions Designations (3 comments) ...

CIA Director Warned Russia Not to Attack NATO Countries During Moscow Trip (15 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Exclusive: CIA Director John Ratcliffe's trip to Moscow was preceded by fresh U.S. intelligence indicating that the Kremlin sees the U.S. as weakened by the Iran war, offering Russia an opportunity to escalate action against American interests in Europe.

[image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 5:45 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


If Dummkopf Trumpf's mission was to bankrupt the US economy fighting an un-Constitutional war against Iran on behalf of Israel, deplete US strategic ammunition and drone inventories, destroy the morale of US Servicemembers, distract the world from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cause fuel and food prices to sky-rocket in America, and raise the US national debt past one trillion dollars, then indeed the Senile Satan is correct when he posts "Mission Accomplished."

Links:

Worst military blunder since Waterloo

Phonus-bolonus Israeli yarn about Iranian MANPADS threat against Dummkopf Trumpf worked

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 02:57 AM | Reply

"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:08 AM | Reply

The was is over?

One has to wonder why Trump is targeting BushJr.

Even BushJr's council was smart enough not to go after Iran.

Also, and I repeat, the war is over??

Furthermore, one has to wonder why Trump didn't finish it during his first term from 2017-2020.

Seems he's including himself in the "Mission not Accomplished" category.

Also. The war is over???

Did Trump forget he was president from 2017-2020?

So weird.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-27 03:09 AM | Reply

Israeli trolls like WILLOWBY or A. FIEND menacing Coriolanus:


"FUNNY"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:12 AM | Reply

Hi Clownshack:

As you wrote, the orange shht-gibbon is including himself in the "Mission not Accomplished" category (2017 - 2021).

D/CIA John Ratcliffe secretly flies to Moscow for a chit-chat with KAOS agents in the Kremlin and then the Senile Satan posts this bizarre message.

Meanwhile the US national debt level will reach the moon, Americans are running out of toilet paper and selling plasma to make a buck, and USN sailors have tried jumping overboard from their ships.

So much "winning."

Thanks Bibi and Miriam!

"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:19 AM | Reply

Is Putin's rancid orange bitch going to put up mission accomplished banners at all of the American military bases in the Middle East that were destroyed and abandoned since the start of Epstein Fury?

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-27 04:22 AM | Reply

"The war is over?"

LOL ~ He wishes!

Trump just hasn't found a hole big enough to crawl his ------- through yet so he can save face.

And Iran is loving the midterms more every day.

And Stephen Miller is trying to follow the Joseph Goebbels playbook about telling a lie often enough etc., etc.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-08-27 04:28 AM | Reply

The war is over when Iran lets Lewzer Boy off the hook.
He's still dangling.
Don't worry, Donnie, they'll let you know when it's "over."
For you, your family, and key enablers?
Maybe have a word with Salman Rushdie about that.

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 05:08 AM | Reply

Mediocrity got people killed.

#9 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-27 05:41 AM | Reply

The war is over when Iran lets

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 05:08 AM | Reply | Flag:

Lebanon on line 1.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-27 07:52 AM | Reply

Lets check out how it's going for Iran's allies.

Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ali al-Taher heights on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa this morning.
Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district at dawn today, and the sound of the explosions was heard in Tyre and the surrounding villages.
IDF Artillery targets Bani Hayyan.
IDF Artillery shelling targets Wadi al-Salouqi and Israeli army carries out bulldozing operation on a number of buildings in the town of Houla.
Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Al-Mansouri, coinciding with vehicles carrying out a bulldozing operation in the town of Bayt al-Sayyad.
The Israeli army carried out massive bombings in Mansouri.
Two raids between Wadi Hassan and Tayr Harfa.
Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Mansouri and the outskirts of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.
The town of Bani Hayyan is being subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, coinciding with movements of Israeli army vehicles in the town and rising smoke resulting from bulldozing and burning.
A large explosion in Zawtar al-Sharqiya. And an airstrike below Deir Mimas.
The town of Ainatha in the Bint Jbeil district was subjected to Israeli artillery shelling.
A violent explosion in Zawtar al-Sharqiya

That's general reports from just the last 48 hours in 1 sector.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-27 07:56 AM | Reply

Are you Spankin'?

Is it Thrilling?

What a Loser.

#12 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-27 12:37 PM | Reply

He didn't have a choice. He was in a war that he couldn't win and therefore had to "declare" victory. His next move is to escort a few ships through the strait but to eventually withdraw allowing Iran and Oman to collect tolls all the while continuing to declare "mission accomplished". Enough of the faithful will believe him so satisfy his ego.

#13 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-08-27 05:41 PM | Reply

FEDUP

"Enough of the faithful will believe him so satisfy his ego."

No doubt. But will Iran let him off the hook that easy and certainly not until after the midterms. They seem to be quite happy with the way Trump is digging his own political grave. It seems to me like they plan to keep Trump on the hook until he cries uncle and is forced to withdraw, shamefaced and defeated . . . letting that be a lesson hard learned to both Trump and Netanyahu's proxy wars. Not to mention the American voters in 2028.

#14 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-08-27 10:40 PM | Reply

TWINPAC

I think the Iranians know enough about him now to know that even though he may withdraw, it won't be shamefaced and defeated. THEY will have to be the ones to attribute such attributes to his withdrawal/defeat. Some in the American media will amplify their claims as shipping through the strait returns to normal.

Some of the biggest losers in this will be the oil producers in the Middle East; the Saudi's especially. With Iran and Oman collecting tolls, Middle Eastern oil will become more expensive; especially compared to the Venezuelan oil expected to come online in a few years. Also, the frailty of the Middle Eastern oil supply is going to give a nudge to renewables and encourage the development of alternate sources. Either way, the world is done with dealing with the uncertainly of the oil supply emanating out of the Middle East.

#15 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-08-29 10:01 AM | Reply

... As Iran continues to cause problems at the Strait of Hormuz, as America's supply of critical munitions wain and generals question the military's ability to protect, Trump says "mission accomplished". ...

What was the mission of Pres Trump, and how was it accomplished?

#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 01:30 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort