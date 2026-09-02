Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Kash Patel Lowers Standards for New FBI Hires

The FBI previously refused to hire job applicants if they admitted to hiring sex workers or stealing from an employer -- or engaging in acts of bestiality.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Kash Patel Lowers Standards for New FBI Hires (8 comments) ...

Fat Rapist Commits Another War Crime (2 comments) ...

Red State Cesspools Feeling Diesel Pain (1 comments) ...

U.S. Faces Critical Shortage of Patriot Missiles in Europe (9 comments) ...

Bibi Brags About Getting Pedo 47 To Attack Iran (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

'Beyond Disturbing': Ex-FBI Agent Buries Kash Patel for Lifting Ban on Hiring Applicants Who've Had Encounters With Prostitutes

[image or embed]

-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 6:12 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The FBI previously refused to hire job applicants if they admitted to hiring sex workers or stealing from an employer " or engaging in acts of ----------.

The bug-eyed lush is running the FBI through a wood chipper.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-28 11:13 PM | Reply

The diabolical Trumpf junta is creating a para-military army of uneducated, but well-armed, loyal ICE and FBI agents to be at the cabal's full disposal. By 2028, these two secret police agencies will be mostly white and MAGA. And unhappy to see the GOP lose the election on Tuesday 7 Nov 2028.


Moreover, DHS and FBI will have mountains of information on Americans -- all collected without warrant -- for use by the Bosch against Democrats, progressives, undesirables, antifa, and other "enemies of the state."

Well, at least the 2024 Democrats got the 140 Israeli hostages released. Whew!

"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-29 03:28 AM | Reply

Well, Patel got hired because of the lowest of low standards, so it's only fitting that he would extend the opportunity to other losers and degenerates.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-29 05:00 AM | Reply

Shifting the Overton Window to accommodate the across-the-board decline in standards implemented by the regime.

Put another way, Trump's ensh#ttification of the government proceeds at speed.

And speaking of ensh#ttification, the Trump Epstein Coverup that Todd "I Love You, Sir!" Blanche is running over at DOJ holds.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-29 07:44 AM | Reply

The FBI lowered its standards on ---------- to hire more people.

Think about that.

~ Covie ~

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 01:54 PM | Reply

Put it another way, anyone qualified either quit or was fired.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 02:19 PM | Reply

Should lead to an influx of farm boys overly familiar with the other ... um ... species

#7 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 04:11 PM | Reply

@#6 ... anyone qualified either quit or was fired. ...

In many ways, yes.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 04:29 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort