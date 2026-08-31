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Monday, August 31, 2026

Trump Cuts Down Historic DC Cherry Trees

The Trump administration has been accused of removing trees from a golf course in Washington, D.C., without getting approval from officials, despite being told to do so

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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When this nation's first president chopped down one cherry tree, he was honest and contrite. When the current president chopped down a slew of cherry trees, he did so in violation of a court order--and didn't give a shit.

-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 5:52 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yes because he knows there are no consequences personally for him to ignore the courts.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-31 09:44 AM | Reply

Arborcide.

More inhumanity from Senile Satan.

Dummkopf Trumpf is undeniably a monster.

No question about it.


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 09:56 AM | Reply

Hmmm, what other bunch of fascist pedo murderers also chop down fruit trees?

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-31 11:20 AM | Reply

Trump cuts down historic DC cherry trees

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 12:10 PM | Reply

There's a Trump dressed as George Washington with an axe in his hand saying "I cannot tell the truth" joke in there waiting for someone with better photoshop skills than me.

#5 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-31 01:21 PM | Reply

... removing trees from a golf course in Washington, D.C., without getting approval from officials ...

My guess is that the unauthorized Trump Demolitions are going to get more frequent because of this afternoon's SCOTUS decision ...

Supreme Court continues to allow construction of Trump's White House ballroom
www.cbsnews.com

... In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court halted lower court rulings that would have temporarily blocked the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom where the East Wing once stood.

The high court said in an unsigned opinion that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed a lawsuit to block the project, did not have the legal right to sue. It did not address the legality of Mr. Trump's East Wing project. ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-31 05:03 PM | Reply

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