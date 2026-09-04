Trump razes 40 weeping willow trees outside Kennedy Center

It doesn't require genius to note how deeply and sickly jealous Donald is of JFK.



The Rose Garden, the Performing Arts Center, now these trees.



What goes on in Trump's mind is a stew of garbage that he won't vomit away because that stew is the very center of who he is.



Donald tears things up that people care about. Donald kills people that people care about.



Donald is a cruel man. A psychopath by any common understanding of that word.