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Friday, September 04, 2026

Trump Razes 40 Weeping Willow Trees Outside Kennedy Center

"The weeping willows at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have been reduced to stumps," the user on X wrote. "They symbolized the mourning of a nation for President Kennedy following his assassination in 1963," it added. "The administration is claiming the roots were bad, but we know the real reason."

Posted by qcp at 10:32 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The iconic weeping willow trees outside the Kennedy Center have been cut down by Trump.

[image or embed]

-- Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 8:05 AM Â· Sep 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It doesn't require genius to note how deeply and sickly jealous Donald is of JFK.

The Rose Garden, the Performing Arts Center, now these trees.

What goes on in Trump's mind is a stew of garbage that he won't vomit away because that stew is the very center of who he is.

Donald tears things up that people care about. Donald kills people that people care about.

Donald is a cruel man. A psychopath by any common understanding of that word.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 11:44 AM | Reply

I keep imagining how they will be captured.

Trump will obviously be dead on a toilet someplace, but Hegseth will run.. maybe to Israel?

The neocon family compounds in South American nations could be their last notion of "security"? Hegseth in a standoff sounds ridiculous - he'll sacrifice Miller first.

New Zealand has a huge influx of billionaire bunkers.. I'm sure we could locate a few more of the administration secreted away underground.

The trashification of America continues as the climate is destroyed, economies plunge, intelligence purged and people are murdered en mass.

Symbols in commemoration of solice, history and solidarity of "the left" are forbidden.

Imo, the Israeli were at the heart of the JFK assassination, not just 9-11.

Naturally, they have their golum crush our monuments.

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-01 11:57 AM | Reply

The Destruction of those willows epitomizes the casual disregard Trump has for both living things and the symbols of human Grief.

This is the the man who buried the Mother of some of his children under a concrete slab at one of his golf courses like she was an Afterthought.

Donald Trump has never had any Pets.

There's something Profoundly Wrong with Him.

His Ego is God. He see himself as above the Entire World

Strangely, Half the country Including half of Congress and Half the Supreme Court Agree.

Hitler at least loved Animals even if he hated Humanity.

Trump loves only HIMSELF.

If The Afterlife is Real he will Face Justice.

If Not?.....

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-01 11:59 AM | Reply

The Trump Demolition Derby continues ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 12:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's po'ed at JFK for making the Russians back down on missiles in Cuba.

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-01 02:51 PM | Reply

Trump razes 40 weeping willow trees outside Kennedy Center

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-01 02:53 PM | Reply

It will look much better once the area is paved over, and tables with umbrellas set there, for those attending the concerts by Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Carrie Underwood...
--Natalie Harp, chief spokesgal and ------ yanker to the President

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-04 12:18 PM | Reply

Ballrooms, bunkers, triumphal arches, no trees... reminds me of that model of Hitler's Germania.

#8 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-04 12:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

EVERYTHING that pustule touches, dies.

#9 | Posted by Sezu at 2026-09-04 12:57 PM | Reply

He appears to be hell-bent on doing as many things as possible to piss off liberals before the midterms shut his ugly, stinking, azz down. There will be more damage in the coming week, the volume of which seems to be his current focus.

#10 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-04 01:24 PM | Reply

Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval
www.reuters.com

... The Trump administration on Thursday announced plans to break ground on a 250-foot (76-meter) arch in Washington, despite legal challenges and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority. ...

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 01:35 PM | Reply

A man his age able to cut down 40 trees is quite an accomplishment. Did anyone see what chainsaw he used?

#12 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-04 02:38 PM | Reply

I hear he's canceling Christmas this year, too.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-04 02:50 PM | Reply

There is nothing too low for this shitstain to inflict on this nation.

The pos treats everything as it is his to do what as he pleases.

Tears down the east wing.

Rips out the rose garden for the Epstein golf motel patio.

Sticks gold bordello ornaments all over the peoples house.

Sticks his pig name on the Kennedy Center.

Cuts down cherry trees gifted to the US from Japan for a golf course.

Now this.

He is shitting all over this nation because it makes him feel like a big guy.

The damage he is doing now is irreparable.

What an absolute child.

Mitch McConnell had the chance to prevent all this in 2021 and cowered.

John Roberts had the chance to stop him and didn't.

Those are their legacy.

#14 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-04 03:04 PM | Reply

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