Trump razes 40 weeping willow trees outside Kennedy Center

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Friday, September 04, 2026
"The weeping willows at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have been reduced to stumps," the user on X wrote. "They symbolized the mourning of a nation for President Kennedy following his assassination in 1963," it added. "The administration is claiming the roots were bad, but we know the real reason."
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