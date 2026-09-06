USS Lincoln Sailors: Worst Deployment We've Ever Experienced

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
Sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which recently docked in Thailand after being kept at sea for more than 250 days, described their deployment in dire terms, MS NOW Pentagon correspondent Priya Sridhar said Wednesday.
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