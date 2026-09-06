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Sunday, September 06, 2026

USS Lincoln Sailors: Worst Deployment We've Ever Experienced

Sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which recently docked in Thailand after being kept at sea for more than 250 days, described their deployment in dire terms, MS NOW Pentagon correspondent Priya Sridhar said Wednesday.

Posted by americanunity at 11:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

IMPEACHABLE USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Reveal Nightmare Conditions Aboard Trump Warship https://www.thedailybeast.com/uss-abraham-lincoln-sailors-reveal-nightmare-conditions-aboard-trump-warship/

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 5:50 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Everything Trump touches dies.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-04 02:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Hope he gives you a big hug.

#2 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-09-04 07:58 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Everything Trump touches dies.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY

Once again, no coincidence.

Trump gets quite as much ego satisfaction from ruining things and people as he might from any victory.

Come to think, a better operational definition of evil is hard to find.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-04 08:41 AM | Reply

I remember when republicans actually cared about America.

Not so much anymore.

They've all been convinced they'd be better off if America failed.

Putin couldn't be happier.

Trump couldn't be happier.

Xi couldn't be happier.

This country is cooked.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-04 04:07 PM | Reply

"They've all been convinced they'd be better off if America failed.
#4 | Posted by ClownShack

When America advanced racial equality by electing Obama, Republicans turned on America.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-04 04:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The thai VD will make up for it.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-04 04:22 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Worst Deployment We've Ever Experienced

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-04 05:57 PM | Reply

Worst Deployment We've Ever Experienced

But nowhere near long enough, according to the CiC.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-04 06:29 PM | Reply

#6

ahhh... another area of your expertise....

#9 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 11:34 PM | Reply

No mention of the other ships in the convoy. Carriers don't go out alone.

Talk to anyone in the Navy. The carrier made the news, but the complaints are typical non-military crap.

Most vets call these complainers exactly that. Suck it up.
The other ship crews are laughing at the weak sailors on that carrier.

Someone said recently, carriers make the news. Now listen to the support ships. They're embarrassed of them.

If it was wartime, the fleet doesn't sit still, it doesn't lounge in ports, and their movements are always sealed.

#10 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-09-06 09:58 PM | Reply

The fat child rapist said 18 dead American troops is small potatoes. What a degenerate.

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 10:03 PM | Reply

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