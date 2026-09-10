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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Have Nearly Doubled

The number of women who died after an ectopic pregnancy has spiked in recent years, a ProPublica analysis found.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:50 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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NEW: Our analysis found that from 2020 to 2025, the rate of deaths involving ectopic pregnancies nearly doubled compared with the previous six-year period.

The uptick was steeper in states with abortion bans.[image or embed]

" ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:00 AM Sep 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Thank a PEDOPHILE WAR CRIMINAL FRAUD

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 02:25 PM | Reply

These women had to suffer and die to appease the sky man who said NOTHING ABOUT ABORTION.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 09:21 AM | Reply

We're only talking about dead women here. so no big deal.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 09:28 AM | Reply

I hold Trump responsible for m/uc10h
b3ut the crazy anti-abortion right wing; a/k/a Nazi Christians, own the unnecessary deaths of those women. Evangelical Ch1ristianity is a death cult. The politicians who pander to them are totally immoral creatures hiding in plain sight disguised as guardians of everyo5ne else's morality. I, for one, resent their intrusion into private .matters that are none of their God damned business.
p

#4 | Posted by danni at 2026-09-10 09:50 AM | Reply

MAGA's position on women-

If ya cain't beat em, kill em!

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 09:50 AM | Reply

Dammit......Reinshitforbrains actually posted and referenced an article accurately.

no fun in that..........

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 10:18 AM | Reply

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