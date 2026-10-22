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Thursday, October 22, 2026

$42 Million in SNAP Fraud Unveiled

"These schemes siphoned millions from taxpayers and robbed struggling Americans of the benefits they depend on, so fraudsters could use them for their own selfish purposes," U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 02:31 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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The Trump administration announced it is moving to require all SNAP benefits cards to include new security features in order to stop skimming and card cloning. https://www.washingtonsun.com/administration/agriculture-department-fix-major-source-of-snap-fraud-chips

[image or embed]

-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.com) 4:30 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said"

Do you have a reliable source or just the corrupt AG?

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-21 12:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

"The latest cases bring the amount of SNAP fraud identified by Vance's anti-fraud task force to approximately $641 million, according to administration figures"

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 12:21 PM | Reply

Vance's anti-fraud task force

Have they tried investigating Trump's?

They'll find billions.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-21 12:24 PM | Reply

according to administration figures"

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLLO
HA

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-21 12:27 PM | Reply

"$42 million in SNAP fraud unveiled"

In comparison, in less than 6 months the child-murdering MAGAt fascist regime used over 1,000 PAC-3 MSE interceptors (priced at $4 million each) in a futile attempt to help Zionist genociders half a world away feel safer when they are beating on female American reporters.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-21 12:51 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"According to administration figures."

Ok. So maybe 10% is actually real. Won't stop dumbf^%#s like lfthndpedo from believing it every time, though.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-21 12:54 PM | Reply

according to administration figures

#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Taken directly out of someone's sphincter.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-21 12:55 PM | Reply

$42 million? Good gawd. That's almost 0.045% of the total SNAP payouts for a year. How did DOGE miss that?

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-21 01:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"These schemes siphoned millions from taxpayers and robbed struggling Americans of the benefits they depend on"

Oh so it wasn't SNAP recipients committing the fraud.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 01:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

NewsMax, Shady, and LHT... a match made in BS heaven.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 01:19 PM | Reply

Vance's anti-fraud task force to approximately $641 million, according to administration figures"
#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds

So in six months, they've "identified"
-- but not actually recouped --
six days of the ICE budget.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 01:42 PM | Reply

Let's just come out and say it: this story is bull manure and the idiot who posted it is a gullible fool.

#12 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-21 03:10 PM | Reply

"this story is bull manure"

Even if it's true, as Danforth points out, $641 million is less than one percent of annual SNAP spending.

"the idiot who posted it is a gullible fool"

One man's gullible fool is another man's useful idiot!

Fact is, he doesn't work. This is his only change to get any social engagement at all.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 03:18 PM | Reply

"as Danforth points out, $641 million is less than one percent of annual SNAP spending."

Thanks, but that credit goes to Redial. Post #8.

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-21 03:20 PM | Reply

Thanks, but that credit goes to Redial. Post #8.

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-21 03:20 PM | Reply | Flag:

So which is it $42 million or $641 million?

#15 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 03:58 PM | Reply

Fact is, he doesn't work. This is his only change to get any social engagement at all.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 03:18 PM | Reply | Flag:

Says the ------ bath house -------.

#16 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 03:59 PM | Reply

So which is it $42 million or $641 million?

Ask the guy that made the headline?

#17 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-21 05:20 PM | Reply

Ask the guy that made the headline?

#17 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-21 05:20 PM | Reply | Flag:

You did the math. Then Snoofy and DanFroth gave you a -------. And they still cited $641 million.

#18 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 08:11 PM | Reply

" And they still cited $641 million."

My apologies; I was referring to the 42 million.

#19 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-21 08:13 PM | Reply

Fun fact:

Whether it's $42M or $641M, it's still less than 1% of SNAP annual spending.

Toady's announcement : $42M
Total since March: $641M
2025 SNAP spending: $101.7B With a B.

Another fun fact, that puts these numbers into context:

A half a percent of fraud is far lower than the average across all government funded programs. Possibly an order of magnitude lower, if you happen to know how much an order of magnitude is.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that the federal government loses an estimated $233 billion to $521 billion annually to fraud, based on data from fiscal years 2018 through 2022. This range represents approximately 3% to 7% of average federal obligations during that period. budget.house.gov

So, really what J.D. Vance has discovered here, is SNAP is one of the least defrauded Federal programs there is. In addition to the low rate of fraud, the dollar amount itself is no more than 0.3% of the total estimated fraud -- representing just $641M of the low end estimate $223B total annual fraud.

Imagine thinking these numbers are something to crow about!

Quite the opposite, these numbers show Republicans are stupidly trying to get blood from a stone. They're looking at a very low fraud rate program with a very small annual spend. What with SNAP being 1.4% to 1.5% of total government spending.

And I wouldn't be surprised if these eager beavar Republicans have spent tens of millions just to uncover these meager amounts of fraud.

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 08:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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