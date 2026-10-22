"$42 million in SNAP fraud unveiled"

Fun fact:
Whether it's $42M or $641M, it's still less than 1% of SNAP annual spending.
Toady's announcement : $42M
Total since March: $641M
2025 SNAP spending: $101.7B With a B.
Another fun fact, that puts these numbers into context:
A half a percent of fraud is far lower than the average across all government funded programs. Possibly an order of magnitude lower, if you happen to know how much an order of magnitude is.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that the federal government loses an estimated $233 billion to $521 billion annually to fraud, based on data from fiscal years 2018 through 2022. This range represents approximately 3% to 7% of average federal obligations during that period. budget.house.gov
So, really what J.D. Vance has discovered here, is SNAP is one of the least defrauded Federal programs there is. In addition to the low rate of fraud, the dollar amount itself is no more than 0.3% of the total estimated fraud -- representing just $641M of the low end estimate $223B total annual fraud.
Imagine thinking these numbers are something to crow about!
Quite the opposite, these numbers show Republicans are stupidly trying to get blood from a stone. They're looking at a very low fraud rate program with a very small annual spend. What with SNAP being 1.4% to 1.5% of total government spending.
And I wouldn't be surprised if these eager beavar Republicans have spent tens of millions just to uncover these meager amounts of fraud.