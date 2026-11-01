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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Democratic Primary Loser Endorses GOP

Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, in a stunning move, endorsed Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Sunday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 26 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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Imagine being as selfish and delusional as haley Stevens

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 11:30 AM Â· Oct 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

There are sore losers and then there's this twunt.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 01:32 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... There are sore losers and then there's this twunt. ...

I was going to be a little more subtle in my comment, but there it is.


Supposedly she does not like Mr El-Sayed's stance on Israel.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 01:38 PM | Reply

Nice... LMAO

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 02:07 PM | Reply

A day late and a dollar short, too.

Good luck with that strategy.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 02:15 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Stevens had lost the primary for Democratic nomination to El-Sayed earlier this year.

Posted by reinheitsgebot

Well, that explains it.

There are much bigger fish to fry than your ambitions, sweetie.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-01 02:17 PM | Reply

Haley Stevens
August 1
Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda. We can't afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. #MISEN
www.facebook.com

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 02:23 PM | Reply

Stevens staff resign over Rogers endorsement

thehill.com

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 02:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Butt hurt dumbass got paid

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-01 04:00 PM | Reply

There's only one thing worse than selling your soul to Satan and that is selling your soul to the Zionists.

#9 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-01 05:05 PM | Reply

Butt hurt dumbass got paid

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-01 04:00 PM | Reply | Flag:

Blue juice dumbass found oxygen.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:33 PM | Reply

You can't to tell them Roger? Who your LYD clown is.. You can't afford to go without comments, so you need a dumbass to seal the deal.

Go ahead and tell them. Most of the losers love him because they can't say what he says, the idiots just flag him NW. It's so precious. You ran off every opposing voice who had an anchor-hold and now the site is garbage. so much so that you have to have LYD...

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:39 PM | Reply

Yep. LYD is the savior

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:40 PM | Reply

You could off me but it would just lend credence to the story.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:42 PM | Reply

LYD is the savior

#12 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Awww. And you wanted it to be you.

Better luck next life.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 06:44 PM | Reply

Awww. And you wanted it to be you.
Better luck next life.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 06:44 PM | Reply | Flag:

My bad, I couldn't hear you over the gargling of Snoofy's dick. What was that you said?

#15 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:45 PM | Reply

#14

Lefty was denigrating LYD.... that's what denigrating means, to belittle. not whatever the fuck you think Ukraine is doing to Russia.

#16 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 06:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Donner must suck a mean dick. The "luck" thing proves it.

#17 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 06:50 PM | Reply

Luvsorangeturds is the only inmate to ever overdose on ball snot.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 06:57 PM | Reply

Luvsorangeturds is the only inmate to ever overdose on ball snot.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 06:57 PM | Reply | Flag:

The FBI van is on the way

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-01 07:03 PM | Reply

Your sister wants you dead.

#20 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 07:04 PM | Reply

Looks like her belief in Democratic Party goals was just a show; the Party needs to give her the boot!

#21 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-01 07:06 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Haley Stevens
August 1
Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda. We can't afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. #MISEN
www.facebook.com ...

So, Ms Stevens seems to against, in a pique, supporting her Party's candidate because of one possible issue on which she seems to disagree, than she is concerned about supporting the other Party's candidate for being, as she seems to ascribe to him, being a Trump toady?


OK.

But wow.

It will be quite interesting how the good people of Michigan work through this on Election Day.


#22 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 07:06 PM | Reply


Your sister wants you dead.
#20 | POSTED BY REINSDICKGOTSTUCK

Rein has a crush.

#23 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 08:17 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT wants a taste of luvorangeturds pink sock.

#24 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 08:22 PM | Reply

@#24

Nah, not really.

All it seems to want to do is disrupt.

#25 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:51 PM | Reply

@#25

Forgot to add ...

Similar to the apparent tactics of the lfthndthrds current trolling alias.


#26 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:52 PM | Reply

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