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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Jet Crash Kills 9 on Board, Displaces Hundreds in Residential Area

A Learjet carrying nine people crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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A private business jet traveling from Texas to the Bahamas crashed into a Florida neighborhood Sunday afternoon, killing nine people aboard and forcing hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate, according to officials.

[image or embed]

-- FOX 9 (@fox9mn.bsky.social) 6:15 PM Â· Nov 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Incompetent Incontinent dumbass that the stupid MAGAT retards here voted for three times. Imbeciles.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-01 03:57 PM | Reply

Lawn dart. No one will survive that.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-01 04:07 PM | Reply

Sure looks a lot like Med Jets crash from earlier this year. Which was also a Learjet, albeit a 55.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 04:15 PM | Reply


Sure looks a lot like Med Jets crash from earlier this year. Which was also a Learjet, albeit a 55.
#3 | POSTED BY SNOOFY

Both were also flying IFR ...

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 04:31 PM | Reply

In freezing air, request to climb, then sounds like icing, lost lift 20,000ft/min ....

NSFW radio call
x.com

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 05:55 PM | Reply

Lawn dart. No one will survive that.

The aftermath ...
x.com

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 06:21 PM | Reply

Some photo evidence that the stabilizer came off. That's seldom a good thing.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-01 09:28 PM | Reply

@#7 ... Some photo evidence that the stabilizer came off. ...

If that bears out, a manufacturing defect or a maintenance defect?

I know, too soon to tell. ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 09:40 PM | Reply

a manufacturing defect or a maintenance defect?

Or airframe stress exceeding design. It may well have come off in the dive, as opposed to causing it.

If it did detach, they will find it somewhere.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-01 10:20 PM | Reply

Some photo evidence that the stabilizer came off. That's seldom a good thing.
#7 | Posted by REDIAL

It's possible it froze and broke off given forces to move.

They requested higher altitude. But for some reason flew right into a very small cell of questionable weather.

-47C

But looking at the video stills it appears in tact, though shrouds around engine was missing.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 10:50 PM | Reply

Also the copilot stated 60 degree banking. Which sort of indicates all 4 corners were together at least at the start of the "descent"

#11 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 10:53 PM | Reply

The max maneuvering speed for this plane was 205kt, and for sure it wasn't close to GW, so less than this.

It was travelling at ~400kts, which is ok in no turbulence conditions, but looking at the radar they went right through a cell at time of "DESCENT".

So yeah, the horizontal stabilizer and elevator might have failed.

#12 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-02 12:17 AM | Reply

@#7 ... Some photo evidence that the stabilizer came off. ...

I sure don't see a horizontal stabilizer on the Lear in this photo taken from video milliseconds before it hit the ground:

nypost.com

#13 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 12:19 AM | Reply

don't see a horizontal stabilizer on the Lear in this photo

Someone will probably fish parts of it out of their pool in the next week or so.

#14 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-02 12:25 AM | Reply

Someone will probably fish parts of it out of their pool in the next week or so.

#14 | Posted by REDIAL

Unless it's buried in the Everglades

#15 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 01:03 AM | Reply

Unless it's buried in the Everglades

Hard to say. Could drift a long way in a cell like that.

I don't think they will find much in that crater.

#16 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-02 01:21 AM | Reply

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