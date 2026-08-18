Trump Blames Vandals for Damaged Grass

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"Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn't vandalized should go back to Law School!" he added.



Trump has repeatedly blamed vandals for damage to his renovation projects in the nation's capital, often without evidence and sometimes despite opposing accounts from his officials.



Trump lashed out at U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro this month after her office concluded that damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was the result of poor construction and not the work of vandals, as Trump claimed. ...