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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Trump Blames Vandals for Damaged Grass

President Donald Trump says vandals are to blame for large swaths of dead grass on the National Mall ...

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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President Trump blamed vandals for large swaths of dead grass on the National Mall in the same spot where he had a stage built and hosted crowds for his July 4 celebration.

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-- NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington.com) 8:09 AM Â· Aug 17, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Look what VANDALS did to the grass connecting the vandalized World War II Monument and the vandalized Reflecting Pool, which will be opened again, and better than ever, shortly," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn't vandalized should go back to Law School!" he added.

Trump has repeatedly blamed vandals for damage to his renovation projects in the nation's capital, often without evidence and sometimes despite opposing accounts from his officials.

Trump lashed out at U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro this month after her office concluded that damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was the result of poor construction and not the work of vandals, as Trump claimed. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 01:26 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Look what VANDALS did to the grass ... Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn't vandalized should go back to Law School! ...

I agree, those two areas were vandalized.

The grass area, the rally that Pres Trump held there trampled and killed the grass.

Pres Trump's motorcade driving over the Reflecting Pool.

Why is Pres Trump trying to blame others (without evidence) for the damage he likely caused?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 01:34 PM | Reply

That's how he Rolls

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-17 02:25 PM | Reply

Vandals identified: Independence Day festivities.

Will be wild!

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 02:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Vandals and Huns and Visigoths ...
Oh, my!

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-17 02:44 PM | Reply

He's a ------- imbecile

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 06:12 PM | Reply

It's always someone else's fault.

Does he not see just how stupid this makes him look?

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 08:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And "The pump don't work 'cause the vandals took the handles!"

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-18 10:30 AM | Reply

static01.nyt.com

Stinky's pool guy will take care of it.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 10:34 AM | Reply

"The pump don't work 'cause the vandals took the handles!"
#8 | Posted by donnerboy

I thought Old Charley stole the handle.
Now the train it won't stop going.

#10 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-08-18 11:19 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Everything Trump destroys is blamed on vandals.

Has he figured out who vandalized the East Wing of the White House?

The Republican Party is the party of zero personal responsibility.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 11:45 AM | Reply

" The Republican Party is the party of zero personal responsibility."

On the contrary, they ARE The Party of Personal Responsibility.

But, only and always, SOMEONE ELSE's responsibility, and never their own.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-18 11:48 AM | Reply

"They are the party of personal responsibility."

It's always some other person's responsibility!

:)

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 12:08 PM | Reply

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