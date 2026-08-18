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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

US Destroyer Adrift for Four Days After Losing Power

A US guided-missile destroyer reportedly spent four days adrift and without power in the South China Sea in July, furthering concerns about strain being placed on deployed military members.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 23 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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USS Benfold lost power after 'engineering casualty' leaving sailors without galley services, toilets and air conditioning

[image or embed]

-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 2:48 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh, this ain't good in our already weakened South China Sea area.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 01:48 AM | Reply

The disgusting------------------- is destroying America's military.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 02:04 AM | Reply

Sounds like a good time to bomb Oman.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 02:09 AM | Reply

was reported to have been towed to Subic Bay

Makes sense. The US Navy used to have a base there.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-18 02:14 AM | Reply

...

Great job, Dummkopf Trumpf and Pete Kegsbreath!

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 02:31 AM | Reply

Maj. (Ret.) Richard Ojeda
@Ojeda4America

I served 24 years in the United States military. No commander in chief I have ever served under, democrat or republican, has ever had this level of indifference for our troops.

NONE. It's a damn disgrace. These people are spitting in the faces of our service members everyday.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-18 02:33 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 3

"an engineering casualty involving its generators" = Broken Boat

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 05:37 AM | Reply

"an engineering casualty involving its generators" = Broken Boat

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-18 05:37 AM | Reply

"There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism and unwavering steadiness in their response," Comer's statement to USNI News said.

What other choice did they have while stranded at sea in broiling temperatures with no galley services, toilets or air conditioning?

The Trump administration is turning our once-great Navy into a floating trailer park.

#9 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-18 08:52 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Part of the Donny the Pud's big beautiful and very well maintained fleet.

Can't afford maintenance AND ballroom.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 09:15 AM | Reply

RE #9:
" 'There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism and unwavering steadiness in their response,' Comer's statement to USNI News said.

What other choice did they have while stranded at sea in broiling temperatures with no galley services, toilets or air conditioning?
The Trump administration is turning our once-great Navy into a floating trailer park.
#9 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-18 08:52 AM"

This reminds me of two pertinent comments:
1. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

2. Thank you, sir. May I have another?

#11 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-18 09:21 AM | Reply

The Trump administration is turning our once-great Navy into a floating trailer park.

Oh please, the USNavy has been falling apart for decades, as is much of the country. Blaming Trump is political convenience.
This was under Biden, you didn't care then you don't care now...

No commander in chief I have ever served under, democrat or republican, has ever had this level of indifference for our troops.

Oh please, Biden was looking at his watch.

Presidents since Nixon, with the exception of Carter, have cared very little about the military personnel.

#12 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-18 10:18 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They Were Begging Us to Send Them Extra Pads and Tampons." Family Member Describes Feminine Hygiene Shortage Aboard the USS Boxer

www.yahoo.com

A tampon shortage was inevitable after MAGA dumfux started taping them to their ears after pedo 47's fake assassination.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 10:25 AM | Reply

Oh please, blah blah blah...

Rigger Please!

(Oh please STFU with all your commie spyboy hateful lies)

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-18 10:26 AM | Reply

-No commander in chief I have ever served under, democrat or republican, has ever had this level of indifference for our troops.

Doesn't the GOP typically enjoy the majority of support from members of the armed forces?

Meaning the republicans enjoy the label of being more supportive of the military than the democrats.

Trump is riding on those coattails, it would seem.

#15 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-18 10:33 AM | Reply

"Blaming Trump is political convenience"

So we can't blame the man in charge?

OK.

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 10:35 AM | Reply

"Blaming Trump is political convenience"

The title Commander-in-Chief has a flexible meaning in Trumpville.

#17 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 10:43 AM | Reply

Seems like a lot of Naval ship maintenance has been deferred.

#18 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-18 06:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Seems like a lot of Naval ship maintenance has been deferred.

#18 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-18 06:30 PM | Reply | Flag: Amerikkka is in good hands. See?

US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao:

#19 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 07:12 PM | Reply

A
Trillion
Dollars
Per
Year

#20 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-18 08:00 PM | Reply

90% of Offensive Missiles depleted.

A 1 Trillion dollar military that never passed an audit, ever.

3 months of operations and 90% depleted?

Russia has been sustaining a 600 mile front for 4 1/2 years, millions of shells fired.

On a tiny fraction of the US military budget.

What Gives?

Sitzwar?

#21 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-18 08:25 PM | Reply

What Gives?

I think Russia was getting a lot of resupply from Iran and North Korea.

#22 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-18 08:34 PM | Reply

Russia has been getting its ass kicked by a country the fraction of Iran's size with no end in sight. You really want to go with that, comrade?

#23 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 08:34 PM | Reply

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