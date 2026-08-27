Polls Show 5 Democratic Socialist Positions Have Traction With Republicans

Weren't some of the cuts in Pres Trump's bill delayed until after the mid-terms due to their unpopulatiry?



OK, found this ...



The Republicans Are Going to Kill People -- but Not Until After They Vote

newrepublic.com



The cuts focused on adding onerous work and paperwork requirements, all designed to force recipients off the rolls, and will remove somewhere between 10 and 15 million people from the program, leaving them without any health coverage. That is in addition to the millions losing coverage or facing huge premium increases with the erasure of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.



But the impact will go far beyond those directly losing their health insurance. Medicaid money does not go to Medicaid recipients. It goes to the providers. The loss of a major chunk of the money going out to them will have big reverberations.



The American health care system, unlike in most advanced countries, was jerry-built, a combination of public and private entities, and state and federal involvement. But the public and private are not separate. They are like the organs in the human body"if one declines or fails, it has huge impact on the others. And these cuts are going to reverberate in many catastrophic ways. ...