Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 27, 2026

Polls Show 5 Democratic Socialist Positions Have Traction With Republicans

As Republicans and some moderate Democrats increasingly portray democratic socialists as out of step with mainstream America, polling suggests a more complicated reality ...

Posted by lamplighter at 12:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Polls Show 5 Democratic Socialist Positions Have Traction With Republicans (7 comments) ...

US Inflation Remains Elevated, GDP Growth Outlook Brightens (5 comments) ...

Dan Sullivan advances in Alaksa Primary (2 comments) ...

Graham's win in South Carolina shows Trump's still got sway (6 comments) ...

Judge presses fmr FBI informant who keeps shifting his story (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

I was elected as a democratic socialist, and will continue to govern as a democratic socialist. 100 days in -- and we're just getting started.

[image or embed]

-- Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) 6:32 PM Â· Apr 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Recent polling has found notable Republican support for ideas including paid family leave, raising the minimum wage, taxing billionaires, expanding government health coverage and slowing the rapid expansion of AI data centers. ...

One of the clearest examples is paid family leave, a policy long advocated by progressives and labor groups.

A February Pew Research Center survey found that 69 percent of Americans support requiring employers to provide paid family leave. Support extended across party lines, with 59 percent of Republicans favoring the proposal. The survey found Republican support lagged Democratic backing but still represented a clear majority. The findings are based on a survey conducted between September 2-8, 2025, among 8,750 U.S. adults. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-24 12:00 PM | Reply

Wait until they hear about social security and medicare.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-24 01:04 PM | Reply

Weren't some of the cuts in Pres Trump's bill delayed until after the mid-terms due to their unpopulatiry?

OK, found this ...

The Republicans Are Going to Kill People -- but Not Until After They Vote
newrepublic.com

... Now comes the biggest problem. When the Republican Congress enacted Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, it included massive cuts in the Medicaid program, totaling around $1 trillion over 10 years"but made sure to postpone them until 2027, conveniently after the midterm elections.

The cuts focused on adding onerous work and paperwork requirements, all designed to force recipients off the rolls, and will remove somewhere between 10 and 15 million people from the program, leaving them without any health coverage. That is in addition to the millions losing coverage or facing huge premium increases with the erasure of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

But the impact will go far beyond those directly losing their health insurance. Medicaid money does not go to Medicaid recipients. It goes to the providers. The loss of a major chunk of the money going out to them will have big reverberations.

The American health care system, unlike in most advanced countries, was jerry-built, a combination of public and private entities, and state and federal involvement. But the public and private are not separate. They are like the organs in the human body"if one declines or fails, it has huge impact on the others. And these cuts are going to reverberate in many catastrophic ways. ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-24 02:57 PM | Reply

I think by now pretty anyone who is sane is rejecting the party of a ----------- pedophile.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-24 04:35 PM | Reply

Although I doubt the support for higher minimum wage is as strong as you'd believe, I have no trouble believing those issues generate that support.

until you put the word "socialist" next to it.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-24 04:52 PM | Reply

I heart higher-IQ populism.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-24 06:45 PM | Reply

That's great. Now they just need to do away with their idiotic positions that will drive everyone away.

Bernie showed the way. Leave all the uberwoke bullshit behind and focus on economic justice.

#7 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-27 01:08 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort