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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Trial Date Set for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind

Alleged 9/11 terror attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will stand trial in June 2028 ...

Posted by REDIAL at 08:33 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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A US military judge set a summer 2028 trial date for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and three others accused of plotting the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. https://cnn.it/45M32zl

[image or embed]

-- CNN (@cnn.com) 1:30 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

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www.google.com

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-27 12:37 AM | Reply

"Alleged 9/11 terror attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Netanyahu."

It's interesting how 9/11 was blamed on Saudis, but we blew up Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria ... and now Iran.

Coming up soon, Turkey.

Netanyahu has a goal. I'm sure given to him by God.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-27 01:01 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"the most egregious criminal act on American soil in modern history"

Hold my beer!
--Trump

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-27 01:40 AM | Reply

9-11:

Iranians held candlelight vigils while Israelis danced in celebration.

Know thy enemy.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-27 06:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That grungy photo of him in the oversized T-shirt is one of my favorite news images of this century.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 09:40 AM | Reply

Even the 5th amendment is being ignored.

Law is whatever.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-29 09:16 AM | Reply

25 years later, hmm swift justice.

#7 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-29 09:31 AM | Reply

speedy trial yo

#8 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-08-29 01:43 PM | Reply

Judge throws out KSM confession in 9/11 case in blow to prosecution
www.usatoday.com

... A U.S. military judge has thrown out Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's 2007 confession to FBI agents about his alleged lead role in the 9/11 attacks, ruling that it wasn't given voluntarily and can't be used against him at trial.

The Aug. 28 ruling by the trial judge, Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Schrama, throws yet another wrench into the long-running death penalty case on the eve of the 25th anniversary of America's deadliest terrorist strike that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Last month, a U.S. appeals court refused to allow Mohammed and two of his co-defendants to plead guilty under earlier agreements that would have spared them the death penalty. ...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 02:00 PM | Reply

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