Bush's Refusal to Call Out Trump Cements His Legacy

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Tuesday, September 01, 2026
Writing for The New Yorker, Jacob Weisberg argues that Bush's enduring refusal to directly condemn Donald Trump isn't principled post-presidential restraint, but a politically convenient silence that comes out of fear, family loyalty and a fixation on repairing his own legacy. Weisberg describes Bush as someone whose public values stand in stark contrast to those of Trump's, with his support for immigration, free trade, diplomacy, civic decency and global health. Yet, Bush has consistently avoided naming or even challenging the president, even after he issued startling cuts to Bush's long-running program to help reduce HIV/AIDS in Africa. Weisberg can't understand why, as the only living former Republican president, Bush is refusing to allow the GOP to be remade in Trump's image.
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Bush could also fear that his legacy won't be seen as positive after he brought the U.S. into an unpopular war based on false information. Bush's failures around Hurricane Katrina and the economic crisis are still fresh in the minds of Americans. So, Trump could easily revive Bush's failures were he to weigh in, even impact fundraising for Bush's presidential library.
Weisberg closed by maintaining that Bush should set aside all trepidation and lend his voice to returning his party to a more logical position. Otherwise, he runs the risk of adding another failure to his legacy.
"Trump was burning his house down, and all Bush could bring himself to say was that it was a shame to see it destroyed. Perhaps he will paint portraits of some of the victims," Weisberg said.
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