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Friday, October 09, 2026

Trump is Claiming he 'deserves' Nobel Peace Prize

In what feels like a horrible case of deja vu, Donald Trump is once again trying to make everyone believe he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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Trump has long groused about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize and campaigned heavily last year to be a recipient.

[image or embed]

-- St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday.com) 8:23 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He'll always have that Epstein Piece Prize.....

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 01:25 PM | Reply

Lewzer will bomb Iran on Friday right after he finds out he didn't get it this year either.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 02:35 PM | Reply

Bomb Iran (1980)
Vince Vance & The Valiants

www.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 02:47 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 enjoys slaughtering little girls almost as much as he enjoys raping them.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-08 05:49 PM | Reply

Bomb Iran

The Peace Prize winner announcement is just over six hours away. The planes may be in the air already.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 10:43 PM | Reply

He's now made the totally brilliant decision to announce to Iran and the world that he isn't going to bomb, bomb, bomb, Iran until after the Midterms.

This is a "a very stable genius" move.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 10:54 PM | Reply

he isn't going to bomb, bomb, bomb, Iran until after the Midterms.

No one, especially Iran, believes a word he says.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-08 11:01 PM | Reply

It's hard to say. Since Trump seems to realize that the new Democrat controlled House is going to put the thumbscrews on his administration after the midterms, a vengeful Trump might be crazy enough to start inflicting his wrath on anything and everything in sight.

#8 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-08 11:53 PM | Reply

Can we also have a moment of silence for the vaporized drug runners?

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-09 09:19 AM | Reply

Trump: making the world safer for chaos.

#10 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 09:46 AM | Reply

Trump Suddenly Says He Doesn't Care About the Nobel Peace Prize (January 2026)
newrepublic.com

... Donald Trump would like the world to know that he is absolutely not obsessed in any way with the Nobel Peace Prize that he didn't win.

Speaking with reporters amid a Nobel Prize-fueled social media frenzy Monday evening, the president claimed that he no longer cared about the award.

"I don't care about the Nobel Prize," Trump said, on the tarmac beside Air Force One. ...


#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:02 PM | Reply

I'm sorely tempted to proffer up EXACTLY what karma Trump "deserves," but seeing how this administration is prone to cravenly charging people for taking pictures of sea shells someone arranged in a manner that greatly displeased our incompetent (incontinent?) CIC, I think I'll keep my "treasonous" thoughts to myself.

#12 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-10-09 09:39 PM | Reply

"Trump is Claiming he 'deserves' Nobel Peace Prize"

I'd say he deserves it, but only if Hegseth gets his execution by firing squad.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:56 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Can we also have a moment of silence for the vaporized drug runners? ...

Murdering innocent people on boats in international waters is a reason why Pres Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize?

Please explain.

thx.


#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 10:04 PM | Reply

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