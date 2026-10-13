Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Adam Hamilton Responds After JD Vance Questions His Christianity

[Democratic Kansas Senate candidate Adam] Hamilton has emerged as an unconventional Democratic challenger. A longtime pastor and author of more than 30 books on Christianity and theology ...

Posted by eberly at 02:30 PM | 47 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

eberly

Joined 2005/12/01
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Adam Hamilton Responds After JD Vance Questions His Christianity (47 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

HUGE crowd last night in Kansas for Democrat Adam Hamilton who is running for US Senate. This is not good for Republicans but great for democracy.

[image or embed]

-- Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 1:02 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I don't think Hamilton is a bad guy but it's ironic he drags his faith with him all the time.

Here is his ABC News interview...he pulls his bible out of his pocket and talks about his faith throughout the entire interview.

abcnews.com

If this guy were a republican, the left would be going bonkers.

Makes me wonder if anyone really does give a ---- about bible thumpers.

#1 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 09:06 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Adam Hamilton did the Humiliation ritual by travelling to Israel 3 years ago and also still refuses to call it a genocide. Wolf is sheep's clothing- future Fetterman.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 10:12 AM | Reply

Maybe he drags it around because it is his job as a pastor. But the linked article is really about our Vice President questioning the pastor's religious beliefs and claims the pastor believes "it's a sin to be white and a sin to raise cattle and eat meat." Same old line of BS being used against Talarico in TX.public

Republicans dictating who is and who is not allowed to be religious like they own it.

#3 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-13 10:18 AM | Reply

The last person whose theology I recall JD Vance whining about was the pope.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 10:31 AM | Reply

"it's ironic he drags his faith with him all the time."

How is it ironic that a pastor won't stop talking about faith?

Or are you just trolling.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 10:52 AM | Reply

Hamilton hasn't held office.....he's a mega-church pastor.

en.wikipedia.org(pastor)

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 10:53 AM | Reply

en.wikipedia.org

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 10:53 AM | Reply

I just find it interesting the left opposes it when a GOPer drags his religious faith into this political life.

Look at the comments made here by anti-religious zealots on this subject for examples.

Turns out it doesn't bother them at all.

They're supporting a bible carrying mega-church pastor for the US Senate.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 10:56 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"future Fetterman."

I guarantee you he'll piss off the dem party from the start.

Fetterman, Manchin, etc.....

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 10:57 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"He's a mega-church pastor"

Fleecing people out of their money while peddling nice feelings is the American way. Why not cross over into politics? Same thing, really.

#10 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 10:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They're supporting a bible carrying mega-church pastor for the US Senate.
#8 | Posted by eberly

Who are you supporting?

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 11:01 AM | Reply

Beverly and her fake-ass --------

---- off, MAGAT scum

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 11:10 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Fleecing people out of their money while peddling nice feelings is the American way. Why not cross over into politics? Same thing, really."

Corky, the above is an actual example of "normalizing" a behavior.

#13 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 11:11 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"I just find it interesting..."

LOL!!!

Get a clue, junior: nobody gives a crap about you find interesting.

#14 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-13 11:11 AM | Reply

"I just find it interesting the left opposes it when a GOPer drags his religious faith into this political life."

Do you know what I find interesting? Small furry rodents when they are eating.

#15 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 11:15 AM | Reply

oooohhhh what a zinger from the porch boy.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 11:15 AM | Reply

I just find it interesting the left opposes it when a GOPer drags his religious faith into this political life.

The GOP use religion to spread hate and ignorance.

They use it to attack others.

They really push the us vs them narrative.

They're Christians in name only.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-13 11:27 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Corky, the above is an actual example of "normalizing" a behavior."

Briwo, see? I told you that Eberly sometimes directs comments to people who aren't even posting on the same thread.

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 11:29 AM | Reply

Forget it Jake. It's Religion and Kansas.

Don't they have a religious exemption clause for anything that offends them?

Kansas is where individuals and businesses can legally challenge any state or local government action that places a "substantial burden" on their exercise of religion.

Laws and regulations (and vaccines) there are only for ye of little faith.

Anyway. Good luck with that Kansas!

Enjoy your theocracy.

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 11:35 AM | Reply

19

can't disagree.

You go with what works.

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 11:47 AM | Reply

Adam Hamilton did the Humiliation ritual by travelling to Israel 3 years ago and also still refuses to call it a genocide.

How is it genocide when the population increased?
www.worldometers.info

Why do people lie when the data is so clearly incorrect?

#21 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 01:13 PM | Reply

#21
You can't possibly be that ignorant.

Can you?

#22 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 01:21 PM | Reply

"How is it genocide when the population increased?"

So was it genocide when the population of Palestinians living in Israel decreased, in 1947-1948?

No? So then population change doesn't mean anything.

#23 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 01:27 PM | Reply

You can't possibly be that ignorant.

Can you?

#22 | POSTED BY DOC_SARVIS

Yes he can. If he's not lying he's just making ---- up.

The population in Gaza has decreased by 10% since the war began.

OneNut wants you to get back with him AFTER they are ALL dead or displaced.

Then we can officially call it a genocide and put a stop to it.

#24 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 01:29 PM | Reply

Just about anyone would be an improvement over Marshall and why a pastor of a large congregation should even try to hide his faith mystifies me. It's there. It's how he's made his living for years. And it's not like the guy is on the crazed Christian Nationalist side of the spectrum. Closer to Talarico or any of the number of black preachers that have been elected.
I have no problem with honest, sincere expressions of faith. Using it for cash grabs and power is something else. Hamilton is not of the tribe of Osteen, Graham, Cain-White or those other hucksters.

#25 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-13 01:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Hamilton is not of the tribe of Osteen, Graham, Cain-White or those other hucksters."

We have to trust that if he were in anyway, like those guys, then Marshall would be hitting him with it pretty hard

Several months ago when this started to heat up, Marshall ran a commercial accusing Hamilton of accepting campaign contributions from his church members, but that didn't last very long and he moved onto other things to throw at him.

#26 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 02:01 PM | Reply


Then we can officially call it a genocide and put a stop to it.
#24 | POSTED BY DONNERBOY

Strawman, there should at least negative growth rate for a period of time.

What genocide looks like for the uneducated....

#27 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:34 PM | Reply

So was it genocide when the population of Palestinians living in Israel decreased, in 1947-1948?

No, thats whats known as a War. Words do have definitions.

You can actually look them up.
www.merriam-webster.com

#28 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:36 PM | Reply

Strawman, there should at least negative growth rate for a period of time.

And you should post graphs that don't end in 2020.

A half truth is no better than a lie friend and the basis for propaganda.

You are fooling no one here with your agitprop.

And obviously not me.

#29 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 02:40 PM | Reply


You can't possibly be that ignorant.
Can you?
#22 | POSTED BY DOC_SARVIS

I claim you're that ignorant, you have no data, you have no documentation is systemic process to eliminate the "ethnic group" known as Palestinians , just your feelings.

To claim Israel is committing genocide is to also admit Islam is a genocidal in its stamping out of all ethnic groups within a territory.

#30 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:44 PM | Reply

This is actually a thread about Kansas politics but commie spyboy wants to come here and spread lies. So ...

Did the population of Gaza drop by 10% AFTER October 2023 and the start of the War?

Yes or no.

#31 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 02:45 PM | Reply

#29 *sigh* you're boring, you just make stuff up.

x.com

#32 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:46 PM | Reply

Did the population of Gaza drop by 10% AFTER October 2023 and the start of the War?

Gaza, but not Palestinians. It was a war, 10% not sure, but certainly people died.

This does not make it a genocide.

In fact hamas in a tunnel 100% of them died after october 2023, is that Genocide? No its war.

#33 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:48 PM | Reply

"To claim Israel is committing genocide is to also admit Islam is a genocidal in its stamping out of all ethnic groups within a territory."

Israel is a country, Islam is a religion.
So you're saying Turkey is committing genocide.
But your picture shows there are still some left after 100 years of "genocide."
Are you sure that's genocide?

#34 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 02:49 PM | Reply

If you're willing to concede that Hamas was committing Genocide against Jews.

I am willing to concede that the IDF is committing Genocide against Hamas.

#35 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:51 PM | Reply

One of the reasons why I posted this was to draw Zed and others out who believe democrats are one step away from being shot in red states. That it's very dangerous for liberals.

That it's dangerous for me to admit I vote for democrats much of the time.

I told you all there are more Hamilton yard signs than Marshall signs.

And the attached video is of a rally held in a very very red county here.

There may be political differences in Kansas.....but it's not a danger zone.

#36 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 02:52 PM | Reply

29 *sigh* you're boring, you just make stuff up

lol. Says the self professed commie spyboy ... wannabe posting partial graphs to support his latest lie.

Soon you'll be re-posting "texts" proving I was at a Hawks game in Atlanta.

#37 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 02:56 PM | Reply

"One of the reasons why I posted this was to draw Zed and others out who believe democrats are one step away from being shot in red states. "

Melissa Hortman (MN State Rep): Assassinated along with her husband, Mark, on June 14, 2025, by Vance Boelter.
John Hoffman (MN State Sen): Shot and seriously injured by Vance Boelter on June 14, 2025; his wife Yvette was also wounded.
Josh Shapiro (PA Governor): His residence was firebombed on April 13, 2025, while he and his family were inside.
Paul Pelosi (Husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi): Bludgeoned with a hammer by an intruder in their San Francisco home on October 28, 2022.
Gabrielle Giffords (Former AZ Rep): Shot in the head during a Tucson mass shooting on January 8, 2011.
Gretchen Whitmer (MI Governor): Targeted in a 2020 plot by anti-government extremists to kidnap her and incite civil war.
Angie Craig (MN Rep): Assaulted and punched by a man in a Washington, D.C. apartment elevator on February 9, 2023.
Bernadette Greene-Placentia (AZ Congressional Candidate): Allegedly sexually assaulted while repairing campaign signs in August 2026.

^
Multiple Democrats were attacked, true.
But that was in Blue states.
So it couldn't possibly happen in Red states!
--Eberly

#38 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 02:58 PM | Reply

So you're saying Turkey is committing genocide.

This is just one example of an Islamic country, slaughtering and eliminating religious people within its territory.

There's many other example of Islamic countries slaughtering Jews and Christians, its completely ignored by you.

Its what the religion stands for, its not a religion that want plurality of opinions.

I have stated multiple times, maybe you'll listen this time, Islam is a infantile religion, much like Jewish and Christian religions used to be many centruies ago.
But Jews and Christians changed their religion, and Islam did not. Islam has to be the "government" in a country, and no other religion can coexist in any numbers.
Jews and Christians don't have this requirement. Its why the Druze are such an outlier and actually fight in the IDF.

Islam must change for the West to survive.

#39 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-13 02:58 PM | Reply

Zed and others out who believe democrats are one step away from being shot in red states.

#36 | POSTED BY EBERLY A

If Trump tells MAGA to shoot us, many of them would shoot us.

When it becomes advantageous for Trump to tell MAGA that, he will.

That's what we're working with Here, EB. The sorry truth.

#40 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-13 02:59 PM | Reply

#29 *sigh* you're boring, you just make stuff up.
x.com

Only idiots and morons and spyboy wannabes (or liars thieves and scoundrels) use X.com as their go to reference source.

Even AI does not trust X

AI Overview

X (formerly Twitter) is generally not considered a reliable primary reference source for official information, medical guidance, or corporate policy.

#41 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 03:02 PM | Reply

I'm not trying to cure your paranoia, Zed. I find it entertaining.

I'm merely pointing out that democrats can gather in open public spaces and support their candidates.

Something you and others have denied is possible.

#42 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 03:02 PM | Reply

"I'm not trying to cure your paranoia, Zed. I find it entertaining"

42 | POSTED BY EBERLY

Then you're crazy yourself.

#43 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-13 03:04 PM | Reply

"No, thats whats known as a War. Words do have definitions."

Under Article II of the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention (which Israel ratified), GENOCIDE IS DEFINED as any of the following acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group: killing a large number of members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to a large number of members of the group, and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group's physical destruction in whole or in part.

Does the definition of genocide apply to the Palestinian people?

YES say the vast majority of scholars and ruling bodies and those who have taken the tie to objectively research the ongoing atrocities committed in Gaza and the West Bank.
NO say the Zionists, the American politicians and business and media personalities they control and their ground-level apologists, who have been catapulting their ethno-supremacist, fascist propaganda for decades.

Yup. Words do have definitions.

#44 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 03:04 PM | Reply

42 | POSTED BY EBERLY

Part of the euphoria in being a red-necked MAGA supporter is the permission to kill things or hurt them.

430 tress cut down in Washington. MAGA response? "They're just trees".

"They're just...." can be used to justify and awful lot of carnage. Within the lifetimes of many it has been "Just Jews". or "Just N-----s".

You mistake history for paranoia. All I can tell you is, unless good people prove successful after all...

You're next.
.

#45 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-13 03:09 PM | Reply

Gaza, but not Palestinians. It was a war, 10% not sure, but certainly people died.

Lie harder. It's currently not working. The facts are not on your side. Are they ever?

Reports from Palestinian statistics authorities show a drop of roughly 10% to 10.6% (with an estimated reduction of over 250,000 residents through a combination of fatalities and people fleeing or leaving the enclave).

Casualties and migration: Data records over 72,000"74,000+ total fatalities across Palestinian territories (with the vast majority in Gaza), tens of thousands of missing or injured individuals, and roughly 100,000 or more people who left the territory.

#46 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 03:15 PM | Reply

-430 tress cut down in Washington. MAGA response? "They're just trees".

Thanks for pointing out the big picture nobody else could see.

I've seen courses where twice as many trees have been removed as part of an upgrade/renovation, etc. Sometimes it's necessary.

It's not about the trees....it's that Trump didn't consult nor give a shit what locals thought. That he's going to spend all of this money to build a monument to himself that's going to cost a lot more to experience.

If this was deemed a more necessary upgrade/maintenance and local authorities were in agreement then it wouldn't be an issue and you wouldn't be crying about 430 trees.

#47 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 03:19 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort