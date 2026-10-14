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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Krugman: Trump Will Punish Nation Economically If He Loses

All indications are that Republicans are headed for massive defeat in elections that Trump has deliberately made a referendum on himself: "MAGA, pretend that I am on the ballot." So what will he do when Americans show what they really think of him?

Posted by qcp at 07:33 PM | 26 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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Republicans were retreating Tuesday from a handful of battleground U.S. House races while Democrats were racing to raise money to boost candidates who seemed like long shots earlier this year. https://to.pbs.org/4e97VH6

[image or embed]

-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 4:02 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

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"He will, of course, claim that the election was rigged and try to overturn the results. Assuming that he fails, however, then what?"

I wouldn't automatically assume that overturning the results would fail; had the States followed DJT's original instructions for his DOJ to tell them that they could alter the Ballot results, he would have been re-elected in 2020.

Which is why his current DOJ is run by his Criminal Defense Attny, who won't hesitate to do what he's told.

That being said, he either has to stay Pres to try to protect himself from Congress, or leave the country to some place that won't extradite him.

Like Israel, for instance.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 03:32 PM | Reply

"Trump Will Punish Nation Economically..."

He's been doing that since the day he came into office.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-14 03:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Orange Adolf will flee to Saudi Arabia or Russia after his election fails.

#3 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-14 05:07 PM | Reply

Donald Trump punishes anyone who refuses him narcissistic supplies.

If his sick ego, his pathetic sense of self, is challenged or thwarted; he'll insist that as many Americans as possible are made to hurt.

Assuming Trump dies or is put in a cage, there really needs to be a nationwide discussion on perversion and mental illness and why it is so many Americans agreed to enable and support that destruction.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-14 05:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Congress Can Stand Up To The Executive Branch.

Thats what they were created to do.

It's part of the checks and balances.

Our current Congress is complicit.

Should democrats win congress, by big enough margins, they can prevent Trump from being able to continue destroying America.

Should that be what democrats want.

Jeffries and Schumer aren't going to do anything.

They both need to be removed. Along with Fetterman.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-14 05:13 PM | Reply

Loss of Congress will limit Trump's power, but by no means eliminate it.

Even after these two lawless years we're still acting like norms are in place?

They've acted in a multitude of illegal ways and have usurped significant portions of Congressional power.

Even IF, big fat giant IF, the elections are allowed to proceed uninhibited/unmodified AND the results are respected enough to seat an unfavorable Congress, it still won't mean s*&^. They've been thumbing their noses at the courts for two years. They'll happily do the same to Congress.

Especially a Congress run by impotent Dems.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-14 06:21 PM | Reply

Well then America is officially dead.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-14 06:26 PM | Reply

Did you think otherwise? Or just hoping otherwise?

Also, I don't think it's officially dead.

It's just going to likely take more than a single election.

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-14 06:29 PM | Reply

- Assuming Trump dies or is put in a cage, there really needs to be a nationwide discussion on perversion and mental illness and why it is so many Americans agreed to enable and support that destruction.
#4 | Posted by Zed

THIS is an important point... during the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi criminal leaders, the Nazis used the, "just following orders" excuse for their atrocities.

In 1961 the Milgram Experiment, a now famous psychology study, found out WHY a supposedly normal human being would commit atrocities on prisoners.

The experiment suggested that normal, everyday people can be induced to commit harmful or lethal acts simply by yielding to perceived authority.

SO when Trumpers, who also happen to be far rwing authoritarian white nationalists as were the Nazis, are ordered by Orange Adolph to Respect his Authoritah!... that's what they do.

DJT can murder their economy, their employment, their healthcare, their social security, their brown neighbors... other democracies... 100's of thousands of children by starvation...

.... and Trumpers just say, "Yes, Sir!, I love your, Sir!" and go ahead and increase the voltage on the patient just like the subjects did in the experiment.

Because, hey, they weren't really responsible, the Boss was. Which is really one reason they love Bosses so much, no responsibility for themselves or their actions.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 07:13 PM | Reply

Also, I don't think it's officially dead.

It's just going to likely take more than a single election.

Going to take a generation or two.

#10 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-14 07:52 PM | Reply

Did you think otherwise? Or just hoping otherwise?

I'm waiting to see how November shakes out.

But honestly. I don't see America recovering for what Trumo has done.

In two years. He has totally ------ this county.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-14 07:57 PM | Reply

Going to take a generation or two.

#10 | Posted by qcp

I'm not even sure that that is the right metric. It's not about time; it's about enough change in the electorate to realize what a mistake this was.

And elections, let alone a single election, aren't going to be that catalyst.

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-14 08:54 PM | Reply

But honestly. I don't see America recovering for what Trumo has done.
In two years. He has totally ------ this county.

#11 | Posted by ClownShac

Depends on your definition of recovering.

We'll certainly never go back to what was our "normal."

But an America that survives this bulls*&^ but bears the scars could recover in that it will begin to improve and move back towards what it was but will jettison the morons and bulls*&^ that scarred it.

#13 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-14 08:57 PM | Reply

"But honestly. I don't see America recovering for what Trumo has done."

I don't think most Trumpers will ever really connect the dots.

Fuel prices aside -- they aren't experiencing the ICE and national guard terrorizing their neighborhoods. They don't live in the cities and suburbs where multiple neighbors lost their jobs from DOGE cuts. They don't have professional connections to academia or e.g. biotech to see the harm being caused.

They don't really understand what is being destroyed. They don't know those things exist, or what they do, or why Congress thought it was Necessary and Proper to do it.

They don't even know it's against the Constitution for Trump to undo things Congress did.

#14 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-14 09:10 PM | Reply

"But honestly. I don't see Clownshack recovering for what Trumo has done."

FT

#15 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 09:22 PM | Reply

America does not learn from its mistakes, nor does it heal from trauma.

America is in the midst of a regressive revolution that the regressives have been planning for decades. And do not for a minute fool yourself, Piggy is the natural and logical end point of the conservative philosophy-seeking a higher moral justification for selfishness leads inevitably to a corrupt, nihilist fascist authoritarian state.

These people do not believe in liberal democracy. The concept of 1 man (or woman) 1 vote is anathema to their central beliefs.

They believe, in their core, that the human race is to be ruled by an elite class. That belief is simply the latest version of royalty or the nazi superman or southern slave culture or aristocracy or even many religious organizations.

They certainly do not believe that brown people or women hold the same value as a white male. These Untermensch are only valuable as chattel and certainly not deserving to hold power

Liberal democracy-the concept of equality, of one man (or woman) one vote, of a government OF the people, by the people and for the people, with its striving for equality and justice of protection of minorities, of a social safety net has built a strong foundation over the past 250 years strengthened by winning the Civil war, defeating fascism, economic growth, the miracles of medicine and food production, of technology allowing more and more people to experience freedom.

That foundation has been under attack for decades, but always the foundation held strong.

But that is no longer true

the regressives are winning

The regressives have a plan

The regressives have seized power

#16 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-14 09:39 PM | Reply

damn....I was about to turn this off and then the ultimate piss and moaner here shows up.

I trying really hard to be a good person here............

#17 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 09:44 PM | Reply

Make no mistake, Project 2025 is a blue print for some of this revolution, but it is certainly not the beginning or the end.

Its tendrils touch all manner of systems that have been the strength of our liberal democracy.

They have spent decades building a legal ecosystem of like-minded fanatics that are beginning to bear fruit with high court judges and justices who are fully bought in

They have created media empires; they are in the process of consolidating entertainment and news. they have higher education writ large under assault

All in a concerted effort to destroy representative democracy.

The surrender of the legislative branch is no accident, the SC making the President a king is no mistake, unitary executive theory is not fringe. these are the essence of the assault

The unwritten laws of shame and decency are either gone or being thrown out and they are using the system and its imperfections to seize control with the goal of permanent control

And this isn't a phenomenon limited to America, across Europe and Latin America right wing freaks, out right fascists are winning elections. Putin's war on Ukraine is setting up for a winter of disaster causing massive migration, further destabilizing the western democracies, combine that upheaval with the migration from the coming famines and look for even more rightwing backlash to "open borders"

I had always taken to heart King's quote about the arc of history bending towards justice.

I no longer see things that way. The world is fighting the same fight it has fought for millennia-bigoted tribalism and fascism vs freedom and liberal democracy. the fight between those who believe people are to be ruled and those who believe people should rule

That fight has been won for a long time by the rational, liberal, progressives but I fear that is coming to an end. The strength that liberal movement that underpinned those beliefs is under siege, from authoritarians, from economies designed to disempower the majority of people, of oligarchs and fascists, of nihilists exploiting the system.

There have been times when the regressives seems ascendent-pre civil war, early 20th century Europe but can we come together to fight them?

I am heartened by one thing, it is a theme from the TV Show Andor. When discussing the likelihood of the rebellion succeeding freedom has the advantage. Control, fascism essentially, is not a natural state, as such it must expend effort everywhere all at once, because freedom being natural is always striving to break out. that tension always advantages the natural

That gives me a sliver of hope

But, I am also a student of history and for freedom to rise from fascism usually takes violence (war) or massive economic pain (depression) or a massive disaster (famine on a global scale)

Times when fascism and oligarchy are seen as the luxury they are. People-the vast spectrum of people stand up and say no-whether it is royal heads rolling in the streets, Atlanta burning or European skies full of bombers. There is always a time when the 99% say enough is enough

I just hope I live long enough to see it

#18 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-14 09:58 PM | Reply

TH posts mostly about thread topics, Eberly posts about other posters.

#19 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 10:01 PM | Reply

MILITARY DEFEAT...

That's what it's going to take.

Unmistakable, MILITARY DEFEAT.

Oh, and Economic Contraction enough to create Real Hardship.

America needs a Spanking.

Like Germany did, and Israel Still Does.

Hubris meets Nemesis....

#20 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-14 10:05 PM | Reply

Since January 2021

America suffered a violent armed insurrection that tried to overthrow the government-an act that was ot punished in any meaningful way

The Supreme Court stripped women of an essential right

The Supreme Court decided that the President was above the law

The Country re-elected the man who tried to overthrow the government

The president has been systematically destroying the government, seizing all sorts of power and starting an illegal unjust war of aggression that will damage our national security for decades to come.

Massive corruption, massive illegality-all of which will be preemptively pardoned if and when Piggy leaves office

The DoJ being used as Piggy's personal attorneys

This is just a drop in the bucket of the damage that has been done to our democracy

No, I do not have any hope that this will be fixed

The accounting alone of all of the crimes will take years let alone developing ways to prevent them

But the real problem is that there is no way to legislate a solution. If a president acts shamelessly and his party abdicates responsibility there is no law that can be written

A nation cannot enforce every action through the courts. It simply cannot

If standards have to be adjudicated in a court of law then there are no standards.

#21 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-14 10:10 PM | Reply

fuck off, pussy.

nobody believes you give a single shit about that.

I'm not where to start with twoothy's rant.

He imagines it's possible for him to obtain any objective he wants.

You can't get what you want from this country if you can't stand half of it. If you believe you dwell around legitimate racists, fascists, and Nazis.....like half of everyone you live with......then you can't have a country without it.

If the country is THAT bad.....then how do you plan to get what you want?

replace the president and a few seats in congress?

That doesn't solve anything. Not if you really believe we are that regressive.

#22 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 10:11 PM | Reply

21

a lot of truth in that.

#23 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 10:15 PM | Reply

I think we are Arrogant and Entitled.

Wars of Aggression tend to show that.

Domestically, the Country is divided.

Many decent People are out there.

Few in High office.

Where are the Protests?

Why is everyone so Quiet?

Does it mean Consent?

Trump will steal the Mid Terms and say his policies have a Mandate, and Beverly will just nod and Smile.

Because he's a Punk and a Liar.

#24 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-14 10:19 PM | Reply

-Trump will steal the Mid Terms and say his policies have a Mandate, and Beverly will just nod and Smile.

I like you, Trumpvoter.

and what you prefer I do? Would do you think would help?

Corky will be along soon and chastise you for talking about posters instead of the subject matter.

Cause that sort of thing bothers him......

#25 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-14 10:25 PM | Reply

-Trump will steal the Mid Terms and say his policies have a Mandate, and Beverly will just nod and Smile.
~ TheFootPoser

LMAO Weren't you the poster that claimed no election denial by Democrats?

#26 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-14 10:36 PM | Reply

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