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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Elementary School Shooting

Three children and one adult dead after shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, suspected shooter dead.

Posted by retort at 08:10 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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UPDATE: Police confirm multiple victims, including children, in the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting in Bend, Oregon. The shooter was reportedly shot and killed.[image or embed]

-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 5:42 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Silver Rail hits Third Rail. One of 'em.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-15 08:35 PM | Reply

Charlie Kirk is smiling in his grave.

#2 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-15 08:36 PM | Reply

16 yo shooter.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 08:44 PM | Reply

Jeff Bellringer: "16? Too old for my taste...oh wait, a school shooting thread? Definitely trans!"

#4 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-15 09:04 PM | Reply

"16 yo shooter"

Tangerine Pedolf vaporized more school kids than that 16 year-old could've ever dreamed of shooting.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 09:09 PM | Reply

A good guy with a gun.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-15 09:11 PM | Reply

Out of every avoidable tragedy emerge unnecessary heroes.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 09:14 PM | Reply

Easily avoidable tragedies are abosolutely hilarious

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-15 09:20 PM | Reply

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