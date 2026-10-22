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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Federal Agents Knock on Doors Looking for Noncitizen Voters

Armed and in uniform, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security have been knocking on doors in several states to ask residents about their immigration status -- and to inquire if they have registered to vote or cast votes in past elections, a CBS News Investigation has found.

Posted by qcp at 10:00 AM | 23 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Armed officers are knocking on people's doors ahead of the midterms. trib.al/5QVtuen[image or embed]

" The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 5:59 PM Oct 21, 2026

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More: "What we're seeing now is the federal government is inserting itself into the state process for verifying their voter roles in an unprecedented way," said Jessica Marsden, a lawyer for Protect Democracy, a left-leaning advocacy group that is suing the federal agency over the door-knocking campaign. "And they are doing it in a way that seems maximally designed to scare lawful voters from participating."

The home visits ramped up in September, in the thick of the midterm campaign season, and continued over the past weekend. The Justice Department announced Monday that Homeland Security agents in California arrested more than 20 people, all of them green card holders, on allegations they had illegally registered or cast a vote.

--

Eric Balliet, a former Homeland Security Investigations agent, said the door-knocking operation is a significant departure from traditional law enforcement activities.

"In my 23 years with HSI, I never engaged in or was aware of any incident or initiative that sent Special Agents to private residences to verify the eligibility of voters," Balliet said, who served in the federal government under multiple administrations.

--

For civil rights advocates, the show of force has sparked concerns about the chilling effect it could have on legal voters.

"It is sending the signal to a much broader community, do not show up at the polls. Do not vote," said Dr. Carol Anderson, a professor of African American Studies at Emory University.

"And so if you are somebody who has registered to vote and you're a naturalized citizen, what you see in that community is that " because this is not a regime that makes those discernments " that you're gonna stay away from the voting booth."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-22 09:26 AM | Reply

Donald Trump is a pig.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 09:40 AM | Reply

He's doing everything he can to try and steal another election, or worse, cause riots.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-22 09:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump's supporters apparently still haven't caught on that the infrastructure and new precedents he's been setting can be used by future, leftist administrations. It will be too late by the time they realize it.

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-22 10:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Great use of tax dollars.

What a joke this administration is.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 10:05 AM | Reply

It will be too late by the time they realize it.

#4 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

They never realize any damned thing so the concept of "too late" is moot.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:08 AM | Reply

Uniformed and armed persons knocking on doors looking for Jews.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"the federal government is inserting itself into the state process for verifying their voter roles in an unprecedented way"

Republicans never really believed in States Rights.
That has always been a cover story for allowing States to legalize Slavery again.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 10:10 AM | Reply

...used by future, leftist administrations.
#4 | Posted by sentinel

It's cute that you think they plan on allowing that to happen.

#9 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-22 10:14 AM | Reply

Uniformed and armed persons knocking on doors looking for Jews.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:09 AM | Reply | Flag:

You just made Snoofy get a moist.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-22 10:17 AM | Reply

^
You're the one that voted for this and supports this.
"Every accusation is a confession."

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 10:25 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

You just made Snoofy get a moist.

#10 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

I wonder what is needed to melt your heart of stone?

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:29 AM | Reply

10 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

What should be my response if a masked ICE agent accosts e in my home and asks about my voting status.

Can I say "Go to Hell", the way any American used to? Or will that get my arm broken?

#13 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:31 AM | Reply

0 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

If I don't open my door to ICE, do they get to break it down?

We're asking you because these are your people.

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:36 AM | Reply

LFTHNDTHRDS...Has entered the cone of silence.

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:39 AM | Reply

>voter roles

-semi-literate lawyer for Protect Democracy

#16 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-22 10:50 AM | Reply

I wonder what is needed to melt your heart of stone?

#12 | POSTED BY ZED

Probably hot lead.

Let's hope it doesn't come to that.

But if it does I'm still available.

Semper Fi

#17 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-22 10:58 AM | Reply

If Republican policies are so good for this country, why the need to intimidate lie, and cheat?

#18 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-22 11:04 AM | Reply

I wonder what is needed to melt your heart of stone?
#12 | Posted by Zed

Only he can do that.
But he hasn't cried since he was a little eight year old boy getting raped.
And he made up his mind at eight year old, that he would never let himself feel that vulnerable again.

And here we are.

#19 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 11:04 AM | Reply

"Evil, I think, is the absence of empathy" - Captain G. M. Gilbert, the Army psychologist assigned to watching the defendants at the Nuremberg trials

^
Also very evident when observing how MAGA chooses to espouse their values here on the DR.

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 11:05 AM | Reply

Interesting how cl0wns want to dial everything back to the 1950s except the tax system that built the infrastructure... fekkin idiots.

#21 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-22 11:08 AM | Reply

If I don't open my door to ICE, do they get to break it down?

According to Smith and Wesson I am under no obligation to answer my door my email or my text or my mail.

So.. just another example of fraud waste and abuse by Trumpy and his co-conspirators.

I am sure that nothing bad will happen. It will only good happen!

#22 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-22 11:16 AM | Reply

"Evil, I think, is the absence of empathy"

It is, and what can cause that absence?

Milgram wanted to measure the willingness of ordinary people to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts that conflicted with their personal conscience, specifically trying to understand the behavior of perpetrators during the Holocaust:

"Inspired by Hannah Arendt's report on the trial of Adolph Eichmann in Jerusalem, Milgram wondered whether her claims about "the banality of evil" " that evil acts can come from ordinary people following orders as they do their jobs " could be demonstrated in the lab.

Milgram staged meticulously designed sham experiments in which subjects were ordered to administer dangerous shocks to fellow volunteers (in reality, the other volunteers were confederates and the shocks were fake).

Contradicting the predictions of every expert he polled, Milgram found that more than seventy percent of the subjects administered what they thought might be fatal shocks to an innocent stranger.

Collectively known as The Milgram Experiment, this groundbreaking work demonstrated the human tendency to obey commands issued by an authority figure, and more generally, the tendency for behavior to be controlled more by the demands of the situation than by idiosyncratic traits of the person."

psychology.fas.harvard.edu

As long as DJT tells the Cult it's OK to persecute people and do them harm, the beatings will continue.

#23 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 11:22 AM | Reply

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