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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Solar Becoming Bigger Than Nuclear

"It's offensively cheap" After defying projections, solar's dramatic growth means it is now overtaking nuclear as a global power source.

Posted by south_american at 01:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Solar has overtaken nuclear. A decade ago it supplied 1% of the world's power. In 2025 it met three quarters of global demand growth. Almost nobody saw it coming. I spoke to Jocelyn Timperley at BBC Future about why. www.bbc.co.uk/future/artic ...

[image or embed]

-- Jan Rosenow (@janrosenow.bsky.social) 7:20 AM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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Related ...

Solar energy in China - Statistics & Facts
www.statista.com

... The Chinese solar industry is at a pivotal point. Rapid solar capacity expansion overwhelms the grid, PV manufacturers compete for market shares, and then large target markets slap import tariffs on Chinese PV products, taking off their competitive edge. So there is a lot of uncertainty in the Chinese solar industry, but there are also irrefutable facts: China needs to continue to expand domestic solar capacity to reach its climate target. Similarly, global demand for PV products will not cease. And despite all the turmoil, the Chinese solar industry has the manufacturing capacity to meet the demand.

China - the solar powerhouse

China's extensive solar strategy includes decentralized panels on houses or factories, as well as large-scale solar farms. While small-scale photovoltaic has been used for decades in rural areas, the construction of large solar farms is a new development with the goal of utilizing the abundant solar resources, especially in the country's northwestern region. However, the rapid expansion overwhelmed the energy infrastructure, so authorities had to withdraw some price subsidies 2024. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:55 PM | Reply

Aside from the obdurate Oval Office problem that solar energy in the US faces, solar energy has some other problems it needs to overcome.

The main one...

The places where solar collection works the best are not places where there are high-capacity transmission lines.

Stated in a different context ...

Let's say that I have discovered a huge water reservoir on my property and I want to allow the town to use that water supply. Well, how useful would that new-found water supply be if it can only use the 1/2inch water pipe that comes onto my property.

OK, now look at where the high-capacity electrical transmissions lines exist. Do they exist to areas of the country that are good for solar power?


Who will be paying for the building of those lines to the solar plants?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 09:03 PM | Reply

You may want to look up "California" at some point.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 09:04 PM | Reply

@#3 ... You may want to look up "California" at some point. ...

Give me a hint. What might I see?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 09:14 PM | Reply

Take THAT Jeff.

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-26 09:20 PM | Reply

China has left America in the dust when it comes to energy production.

They'll be energy independent and we'll still be sending children into coal mines, talking about "greatest nation in the planet!"

Which it was, in the 60s.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-26 10:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

@#6 ... China has left America in the dust when it comes to energy production. ...

Possibly because it has a leader who is more focusedh on long term energy goals, and not trying to elicit donations from Big Oil?

Renewable energy in China
en.wikipedia.org

... China is the world's top electricity producer from renewable energy sources. China's renewable energy capacity is growing faster than its fossil fuels and nuclear power capacity.[1] China installed over 430 GW of renewables in 2025, reaching a total installed renewable capacity of over 2.34 TW by the end of the year.[2] The country aims to achieve peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060;[3] emissions may have already peaked in 2024, six years ahead of the 2030 goal.[4]

Although China currently has the world's largest installed capacity of hydro, solar and wind power, its energy needs are so large that fossil fuels still provide the majority of power.[5] In 2020, as a part of the Central Committee's fourteenth five-year plan, a target of 20% total energy production from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025 was set.[6][7] As of February 2026, China's clean electricity capacity reached 52%, exceeding its fossil fuel-based electricity generation for the first time.[8] Electricity generation from renewable energy was about 35% of total electricity, while the renewable share in total energy consumption was much lower.[9] ...



#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 10:47 PM | Reply

China's first 100 MW/1,000 MWh compressed CO2 storage plant connects to grid

China Huadian has achieved the first grid connection of its 100 MW/1,000 MWh compressed CO energy storage plant in Xinjiang, marking a major milestone in long-duration energy storage. The facility offers 10 hours of storage and is expected to generate 200 GWh annually, supporting renewable energy integration and reducing carbon emissions.

www.pv-magazine.com

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-26 10:55 PM | Reply

Look at that massive solar spill.

It will take years to clean it up.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 07:08 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

talking about "greatest nation in the planet!"
Which it was, in the 60s.

The 50's definitely.

The 60's began the downslide of the US with the expansion of the hostilities in Vietnam.

The 70's were definitely the beginning of the end of the US as a global leader with the removal of the gold standard, for profit health care and creation of HMO's, killing of unions and the ending of defined benefit pension plans.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 07:36 AM | Reply

"A nuclear power plant produces power for decades; the nuclear waste it leaves behind will remain lethal for 10,000 years. Put on a blackboard the year the EPA has determined these materials will be safe, 11,993"

Daniel Ellsberg

#11 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-10-27 02:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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