Solar Becoming Bigger Than Nuclear

Aside from the obdurate Oval Office problem that solar energy in the US faces, solar energy has some other problems it needs to overcome.



The main one...



The places where solar collection works the best are not places where there are high-capacity transmission lines.



Stated in a different context ...



Let's say that I have discovered a huge water reservoir on my property and I want to allow the town to use that water supply. Well, how useful would that new-found water supply be if it can only use the 1/2inch water pipe that comes onto my property.



OK, now look at where the high-capacity electrical transmissions lines exist. Do they exist to areas of the country that are good for solar power?





Who will be paying for the building of those lines to the solar plants?

