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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Texas Turns Blue

Talarico wins the Senate seat and Democrat Gina Hinojosa has won the Texas governor's race.

Posted by retort at 11:24 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Texas is now officially blue with Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa defeating murderous fascist despot criminal Greg Abbott and officially flipping the Governor's seat from red to blue. Texas did it! [image or embed]

-- Ricky Davila (@therickydavila.bsky.social) 11:11 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

First time I've ever said this, Texas. I'm proud of you, way to go!

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-03 11:44 PM | Reply

Victory Party LIVE: James Talarico for US Senate

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 12:12 AM | Reply

Well, the Southern states over the past years have boasted about how many people from the northern US have moved to their states.

Perhaps now they are seeing the tangible results of their boasts?

Or maybe, this is just a decision regarding Pres Trump?

Wish I knew.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 12:33 AM | Reply

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