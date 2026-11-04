Please, he has been more than happy to------- Pedo47 for the first term and the last two years.



He jumped up and down and illegally trafficking migrants up to blue cities in his performance are and even went on to waste his states tax money on the concentration camp built in the swamp.



Ron can ---- off. All the way off.



He and his wife stole $10,000,000 in medicaid money for his political goals.



"A state grand jury found the DeSantis administration "misappropriated" taxpayer money when it diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, arguing the transfer was "part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities," according to a copy of the sealed grand jury report obtained by CBS News Miami.



The grand jury report said the money, which was supposed to be used to provide health insurance for poor children, was instead hastily passed through multiple organizations before eventually landing in the bank accounts of two political action committees and the Republican Party of Florida. Those funds were then used in 2024 to defeat Amendment 3, the citizen initiative to legalize marijuana in Florida."

