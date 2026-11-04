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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Ron DeSantis says Election Nears 'an extinction-level event' for GOP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) blamed Trump for last night's Blue Tsunami ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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DeSantis: "Let's just be clear about what happened last night. This is as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country probably as we have seen in the last 100 years ... if the Republican Party doesn't have Texas an anchor, we're not going to be viable nationally"

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2:02 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 02:37 PM | Reply

Please, he has been more than happy to------- Pedo47 for the first term and the last two years.

He jumped up and down and illegally trafficking migrants up to blue cities in his performance are and even went on to waste his states tax money on the concentration camp built in the swamp.

Ron can ---- off. All the way off.

He and his wife stole $10,000,000 in medicaid money for his political goals.

"A state grand jury found the DeSantis administration "misappropriated" taxpayer money when it diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, arguing the transfer was "part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities," according to a copy of the sealed grand jury report obtained by CBS News Miami.

The grand jury report said the money, which was supposed to be used to provide health insurance for poor children, was instead hastily passed through multiple organizations before eventually landing in the bank accounts of two political action committees and the Republican Party of Florida. Those funds were then used in 2024 to defeat Amendment 3, the citizen initiative to legalize marijuana in Florida."

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 03:02 PM | Reply

"This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country"

But look at how you got there. Republicans have been following Trump's orders to mass dig their own graves since Jan 20, 2025.

Republicans in this election demonstrate why the "smart mark" is such a good target for the grifter.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-04 03:16 PM | Reply

Rhonda has no future. What a ------- ----.

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:10 PM | Reply

It'll be nice if MAGA went the way of the dinosaur.

Probably wishful thinking of my part, but it'd be nice it' we gained a moderate political party in this country.

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-04 09:49 PM | Reply

Blue volcano. Extinction event.

Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-03 11:47 PM | Reply

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-04 10:52 PM | Reply

All these republicans who have been bending over backwards to support every stupid thing Trump has done and said should take a long walk into the ocean.

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-04 10:56 PM | Reply

Meghan McCain had just two words after Tuesday's brutal Election Day results for Republicans.

"Fucking bloodbath," the conservative commentator tweeted on X, after Democrats won in a historic landslide across the country.

McCain added that "It is not an exaggeration to say last night was an extinction level event for republicans."

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-04 11:19 PM | Reply

Desantis: "This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country"

And YOU helped!

But it's probably good for the Republican Party to cool their jets for a while . . . actually, for a long while. They need to learn all over again that GOP stands for Government of the PEOPLE!

Something we haven't seen out of the GOP since the days of Eisenhower.

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-04 11:31 PM | Reply

BRESKING NEWS

Here's another humiliating kicker for the GOP. Their signature leader's stock (DJT) just fell from $175 per share to $5.00.

That tells me that Trump's oligarch friends in the stock market have bailed.

No mo money for loser Trump.

#10 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-05 01:13 AM | Reply

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