Trump Admin Might Demolish the Kennedy Center

threatening the demolition of the Kennedy Center



Progress!



So many NIMBY's let me guess: housing is too expensive for you ...



He wants to take the football (which is not his) and go home if he doesn't get his way.



Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!



So the Kennedy Center is in urgent need of repairs. due to significant water damage and other structural issues.

A renovation plan has been approved, with nearly $257 million allocated for the necessary repairs



Need for repairs is not disputed

Trump secured nearly $257 million from Congress to repair the Kennedy Center. Those who are arguing against its closure haven't disputed the need for routine maintenance and repairs. They say the more substantial changes Trump has hinted at are in the works and should go through the typical review process that governs many major projects in the nation's capital.



Trump has suggested changes at the Kennedy Center could be so dramatic that the steel supporting the structure could be " fully exposed."



According to a lawsuit filed last month against Trump, the Kennedy Center and others in the administration, "Demolition, new construction, major reconstruction, major renovation, or major aesthetic transformation of the Kennedy Center would permanently destroy historic fabric, degrade the monumental core's vistas and public grounds, and compromise the Kennedy Center's memorial purpose and architectural integrity, causing permanent, irreversible harm that no subsequent remedy can fully undo."

www.pbs.org



NIMBY's complain to no end, this is why the HSR doesn't exist in CA. .. but you'll say "regulations are important". I get it you don't like Trump, but is everything he does need to be contested like this?

Seems like he's secured funds for a renovation it needs.... it won't be completed while he's in office .. .if Democrats win they can name it whatever they want.



Lumpers who claim to want progress, are really NIMBY's.