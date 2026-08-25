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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Trump Admin Might Demolish the Kennedy Center

The Trump administration is, for the first time, threatening the demolition of the Kennedy Center if the arts institution isn't allowed to close for two years for renovations.

Posted by qcp at 06:30 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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NEW: The Trump administration is, for the first time, threatening to DEMOLISH the Kennedy Center if the arts institution isn't allowed to follow its plans for the site, including adding Donald Trump's name to the front of the building.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 4:26 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He wants to take the football (which is not his) and go home if he doesn't get his way.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 03:29 PM | Reply

Trump is destroying America.

You cannot name another president who has done as much damage to this country as Donald Trump.

Not one.

The physical, mental and financial damage he's done will be felt for generations.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-25 03:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

I'd like to point out that the physical demise of the Kennedy Center by way of Trump's sociopathy was predicted almost the instant Trump took over the Kennedy Center.

Trump always intended to tear the Kennedy Center down. JFK has been dead seventy years, but is still too much competition.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 04:09 PM | Reply

threatening the demolition of the Kennedy Center

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 05:04 PM | Reply

I throw the best temper tantrums... people are afraid of me because I throw the YUGEST temper tantrums... the like of which the world has never seen... since January 6 2020.

#5 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-25 06:42 PM | Reply

Trump bombing

#6 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-08-25 07:15 PM | Reply

threatening the demolition of the Kennedy Center

Progress!

So many NIMBY's let me guess: housing is too expensive for you ...

He wants to take the football (which is not his) and go home if he doesn't get his way.

Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!

So the Kennedy Center is in urgent need of repairs. due to significant water damage and other structural issues.
A renovation plan has been approved, with nearly $257 million allocated for the necessary repairs

Need for repairs is not disputed
Trump secured nearly $257 million from Congress to repair the Kennedy Center. Those who are arguing against its closure haven't disputed the need for routine maintenance and repairs. They say the more substantial changes Trump has hinted at are in the works and should go through the typical review process that governs many major projects in the nation's capital.

Trump has suggested changes at the Kennedy Center could be so dramatic that the steel supporting the structure could be " fully exposed."

According to a lawsuit filed last month against Trump, the Kennedy Center and others in the administration, "Demolition, new construction, major reconstruction, major renovation, or major aesthetic transformation of the Kennedy Center would permanently destroy historic fabric, degrade the monumental core's vistas and public grounds, and compromise the Kennedy Center's memorial purpose and architectural integrity, causing permanent, irreversible harm that no subsequent remedy can fully undo."
www.pbs.org

NIMBY's complain to no end, this is why the HSR doesn't exist in CA. .. but you'll say "regulations are important". I get it you don't like Trump, but is everything he does need to be contested like this?
Seems like he's secured funds for a renovation it needs.... it won't be completed while he's in office .. .if Democrats win they can name it whatever they want.

Lumpers who claim to want progress, are really NIMBY's.

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-25 07:30 PM | Reply

#7

Are you paid to give lame excuses for Trump?

This is extortion, asstronaut. Mobster-style threats to demolish the KC unless he gets his name plastered all over it. Trump only wants adoration, no matter what the topic. Wake up and smell the taint.

#8 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-25 07:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Apparently 1Nutjob missed the part about Congress approving repair, not demolition because his crybaby hero didn't get his name where he wanted it.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 07:48 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I get it you don't like Trump, but is everything he does need to be contested like this?

#7 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Well, yes.

The case for that is made everyday in this forum. You read it, you know.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 07:48 PM | Reply

7 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

When you're at home, do you allow your dog to piss on everything?

Same principle we apply to Trump.

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 07:53 PM | Reply

I get it you don't like Trump

#7 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Like saying you get it we don't like anthrax

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 07:54 PM | Reply

the people that actually LIKE trump are in the minority, perhaps for the first time in their lives.

#13 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-25 08:00 PM | Reply

@#7 ... I get it you don't like Trump, but is everything he does need to be contested like this? ...

Contested, how?

Contested because laws say that Pres Trump is not the owner of the Kennedy Center (or the White House), and that there are laws which say that renovations to American-owned property need to be approved by Congress?

Contested for that?

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 08:35 PM | Reply

Let's just have every new President tear down and rebuild the White House. Tear down some building that everyone loves out of spite. Who the hell needs history, or tradition, or a beautiful performing arts center? It's amazing what has happened to these Republicans. And they are happy about it too. How can the people who tell us about the dangers of the brainwashed Muslims not see Trump doing the same thing to Republicans? Laying waste to what was there before is what they want Trump to do. Which is what Muslims do.

I feel like this is a highly researchable phenomenon. I mean, outside of what the Algorism providers research and keep to themselves.

The effectiveness of the Propaganda Model remains the lasting lesson of the Twentieth Century.

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 08:44 PM | Reply

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