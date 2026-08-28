Republican Quits After Dropping 'N-word' in Outburst

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East Lyme Republican registrar reportedly used racial slurs in primary election outburst (August 18, 2026)

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First Selectman Dan Cunningham confirmed he was made aware of a complaint involving the registrars, "and we took appropriate actions given the circumstances." However, he didn't elaborate on what those actions are or whether Smith is on leave.



Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.



Smith's accuser, Democratic Registrar of Voters Wendi Sims, has served as East Lyme's Democratic Registrar of Voters for six years, and said in an interview Tuesday she has long had tension with Smith.



According to Sims, on the Sunday before last week's primary election, during early voting, she and two other poll workers "heard banging" from the town's youth center near where voters were filling out their ballots.Sims said the banging was from Smith, who was reportedly enraged that Sims had left their workspace a mess.



"She came into the office and started yelling and screaming at me," Sims said. From the next room, Sims said she and two poll workers then heard Smith shout "She treats me like a (n-word)," referring to Sims.



Both women are white.



Sims said state Rep. Nick Menapace, D-East Lyme, reached out to the Secretary of State's office to ask their advice and heard a resignation brought about by "community pressure" is what's most effective. ...