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Friday, August 28, 2026

Republican Quits After Dropping 'N-word' in Outburst

A Connecticut Republican election official is stepping down after using the N-word ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 23 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/28

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A Connecticut Republican election official has resigned after allegedly using the N-word during an argument.

[image or embed]

-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 8:00 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

She'll be a smash hit at CPAC.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-26 12:10 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Local article ...

East Lyme Republican registrar reportedly used racial slurs in primary election outburst (August 18, 2026)
www.ctinsider.com

... The town's Republican Registrar of Voters Mary Smith was accused by her Democratic counterpart of using a racial slur during an argument between the two of them, which the town's first selectman said he has addressed.

First Selectman Dan Cunningham confirmed he was made aware of a complaint involving the registrars, "and we took appropriate actions given the circumstances." However, he didn't elaborate on what those actions are or whether Smith is on leave.

Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Smith's accuser, Democratic Registrar of Voters Wendi Sims, has served as East Lyme's Democratic Registrar of Voters for six years, and said in an interview Tuesday she has long had tension with Smith.

According to Sims, on the Sunday before last week's primary election, during early voting, she and two other poll workers "heard banging" from the town's youth center near where voters were filling out their ballots.Sims said the banging was from Smith, who was reportedly enraged that Sims had left their workspace a mess.

"She came into the office and started yelling and screaming at me," Sims said. From the next room, Sims said she and two poll workers then heard Smith shout "She treats me like a (n-word)," referring to Sims.

Both women are white.

Sims said state Rep. Nick Menapace, D-East Lyme, reached out to the Secretary of State's office to ask their advice and heard a resignation brought about by "community pressure" is what's most effective. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 12:51 AM | Reply


May be a tick will bite Republican Mary Smith for us.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 06:27 AM | Reply

"allegedly shouted that Democratic registrar Wendi Sims 'treats me like I'm a (N-word)' during a dispute over the cleanliness of their shared office space."

Translation: Coworker asks white woman to clean up her own garbage.

"The town is legally required to keep paying her salary for weeks to come."

Forget it, Jake. It's Connecticut?

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 11:16 AM | Reply

This may be a Cunning Plan to get a job in the Trump Admin...

www.youtube.com

short

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 11:23 AM | Reply

I really don't understand the outrage over a word that I hear out of my daughters radio.

If you can play it over the airwaves, certainly seems like something everyone should be able to say without much retribution.

Lumpers always the victim.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-26 11:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

1Nut... always the obtuse bore.

The guy who whined loudly about 'racism' when compared to Charlie Chan's son.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 12:33 PM | Reply

The guy who whined loudly about 'racism' when compared to Charlie Chan's son.

#7 | POSTED BY CORKY

Is he the Number One Son. or one of the others?

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 12:49 PM | Reply

Number 2 son.

The funny part is:

"The Charlie Chan novels by Earl Derr Biggers were considered progressive in the 1920s and 1930s because they featured an Asian immigrant as a brilliant, heroic, and respected protagonist at a time when mainstream American media and Hollywood routinely portrayed Asians as sinister, evil, or servile villains."

en.wikipedia.org

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 01:18 PM | Reply

"treats me like I'm a (N-word)"

So. Your black co-worker treats you like an equal?

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 01:56 PM | Reply

No big deal...
Moder8 called Boaz a house n/r and he's still here...

#11 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-26 01:58 PM | Reply

May be a tick will bite Republican Mary Smith for us.

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS

Ah yes. .
The DR death cult is at it again. Say hello to moder8 in your death cult briefings.

#12 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-26 02:02 PM | Reply

#9

When you read Charlie Chan mysteries, Earl Derr Biggers' detective uses humor all the time, to wit:

Charlie Chan seriously addressing a reluctant witness: "Confucius say when sparrow find worm in dark, robin will find apple in day."

Nervous witness: "Alright, alright already. I'll tell what ya wanna know."

Charlie Chan's white partner after the interview: "Charlie, what the heck was all that sparrow-worm cock-and-bull?"

Charlie Chan smiling: "Gosh, Frank, I dunno. I made all that up. I just wanted that dummy to think that we're smart. Hey, it worked. Let's go grab a hot dog, I'm starving." [sic]

#13 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 02:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

------. You were treated like a ------. Sheesh. People.

#14 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:24 PM | Reply

Presenting, The European Bubble.

#15 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-26 10:42 PM | Reply

I really don't understand the outrage over a word that I hear out of my daughters radio.
If you can play it over the airwaves, certainly seems like something everyone should be able to say without much retribution.
Lumpers always the victim.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-26 11:45 AM | Reply | Flag

There's only one poster here that can use the N-word without experiencing condemnation. Can you guess his race?

#16 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-27 10:06 AM | Reply

"I really don't understand the outrage over a word that I hear out of my daughters radio.
If you can play it over the airwaves, certainly seems like something everyone should be able to say without much retribution.
Lumpers always the victim.
#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-26 11:45 AM"

This involves a public official which is considerably different from what is broadcast from a radio station.

That said, why assume it is OK to play this over the airwaves?
Suggest reviewing what the FCC considers acceptable to be broadcast on the airwaves.
Instead of assuming it is OK because someone else is doing it (the old: "Johnny did it, too" excuse), one could file a complaint:

www.fcc.gov

"Right is right, even if nobody does it. Wrong is wrong even if everybody is wrong about it."
- G. K. Chesterton

#17 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-27 10:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"There's only one poster here that can use the N-word without experiencing condemnation. Can you guess his race?
#16 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-27 10:06 AM"

Serious question:
How does one determine the race of the posters here?

#18 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-27 10:44 AM | Reply

How does one determine the race of the posters here?

#18 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-27 10:44 AM | Reply | Flag:

They tell you.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-27 02:02 PM | Reply

So, you believe what they say simply relying on their word?

I think I have just gotten an insight into your thought process.

#20 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-27 02:29 PM | Reply

-So, you believe what they say simply relying on their word?

depends on the poster, I suppose.

Take me for example.....

I'm white, married, live in Kansas, in the insurance industry.

Do you "rely on my word" on those admissions?

I'll bet virtually everyone here, including those who despise me, rely on my word regarding those admissions.

#21 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-27 02:33 PM | Reply

Re#21:

Personally, your statement carries no significance nor import.
As such, I have no reason to rely on it.

I suspect "virtually everyone here" shares a similar opinion.

#22 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-08-27 02:58 PM | Reply

22

So you were either lying about the significance of the race of a poster or you're wishing you hadn't brought it up.

You asked a question and you got an answer.

And you're as wrong as you could be, BTW

Stop being so desperate, --------------

#23 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-27 08:26 PM | Reply

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