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Sunday, August 30, 2026

Not American Enough

GOP lawmakers are pushing to restrict the rights of naturalized and dual citizens -- including their ability to run for office.

Posted by qcp at 10:33 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/29

Status: user

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cool, cool. so we are sort of like citizens, but not really?

[image or embed]

-- Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) 4:09 PM Â· Feb 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... GOP lawmakers are pushing to restrict the rights of naturalized and dual citizens"including their ability to run for office. ...

Next step by the GOP will likely be --- preventing anyone but White Christians from running for office.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 04:11 PM | Reply

Property qualifications and poll taxes to vote would sit well with today's GOP.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 04:16 PM | Reply

Good, Israeli dual citizens in America who promote genocide and perpetual war in the Middle East can move to Tel Aviv, Haifa, or Eilat to eventually join notorious American traitor Jonathan Pollard or human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, a failed Mossad sayan and repulsive blackmailer.

"Get thee gone, Judases and human gumboils!"


"FUNNY"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 05:00 PM | Reply

Lumpers call these voters!

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-27 05:06 PM | Reply

Next step by the GOP will likely be --- preventing anyone but White Christians from running for office.
#1 | Posted by LampLighter

They certainly seem to be the least crazy of the crazy's.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-27 05:07 PM | Reply

Property qualifications and poll taxes to vote would sit well with today's GOP.
#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

In LA you can open a restaurant in your apartment, not pay any taxes or get visits by the health inspectors.

No one that owns land or pays taxes, can get away with that much, just ask Danforth

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-27 05:09 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Property qualifications and poll taxes to vote would sit well with today's GOP. ...

It's beginning to look that way ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 05:39 PM | Reply

"No one that owns land or pays taxes, can get away with that much, just ask Danforth"

Well, I'm certainly living rent-free in your head. No taxes on that from my end!

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-27 07:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

- Well, I'm certainly living rent-free in your head.

I bet the velvet Elvis posters are annoying! Not to mention the nude Trump photos.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 07:56 PM | Reply

"I bet the velvet Elvis posters are annoying! Not to mention the nude Trump photos."

That's not the worst of it.

And the view is myopic.

#10 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-27 07:58 PM | Reply

@#10 ... And the view is myopic. ...

The use of the word "view" in that context implies some manner of thought.

I remain to be convinced of the latter ...

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 08:01 PM | Reply

#6

Yeah, Louisiana is a real ---- hole

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 09:30 PM | Reply

They certainly seem to be the least crazy of the crazy's.

#5 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

What's crazy is that they believe that the federal government should declare the U.S. a Christian nation and base laws on a specific biblical worldview.

If you don't understand how crazy that really is then you are a crazy person too. But then again we already knew that about you.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-30 12:34 PM | Reply

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