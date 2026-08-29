Florida Grand Jury Finds DeSantis Administration 'misappropriated' Funds

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Saturday, August 29, 2026
In the grand jury report, which remains sealed but was obtained and published by CBS News Miami on Wednesday, the grand jurors wrote that "we conclude that these funds were misappropriated as part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities" but said that they found "insufficient evidence to charge anyone criminally".
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