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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Florida Grand Jury Finds DeSantis Administration 'misappropriated' Funds

In the grand jury report, which remains sealed but was obtained and published by CBS News Miami on Wednesday, the grand jurors wrote that "we conclude that these funds were misappropriated as part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities" but said that they found "insufficient evidence to charge anyone criminally".

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/29

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"Florida grand jury found Gov. Ron DeSantis's admin "misappropriated" a Medicaid settlement into Hope Florida Foundation -- an org "championed" by 1st lady Casey DeSantis ... $10 million for a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities ... " thehill.com/homenews/sta ...

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 10:02 AM Â· Aug 29, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

A Florida grand jury has found that the administration of the governor, Ron DeSantis, "misappropriated" $10m in taxpayer money from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, a charity with ties to DeSantis's wife, before the money was reportedly "funneled" into "two political action committees".

How did DOGE miss this fraud?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 12:48 PM | Reply

I remember when fraud in Minnesota was the end of the world for republicans and they demanded Walz's head.

Now there's literal proof of and conviction for fraud committed by DeSantis and its crickets.

Just another reason why I never take conservative hysteria seriously.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-29 02:15 PM | Reply

More corrupt Republicans? Yawn. At this point I just assume every Republican politician is corrupt. The numbers increasingly seem to bear that out.

#3 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-08-29 09:06 PM | Reply

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