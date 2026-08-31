Deportees Sent to Liberia Recount Harrowing Details of U.S. Expulsion and Treatment by ICE

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Monday, August 31, 2026
Ten deportees said they experienced or witnessed what they called abusive or violent treatment by ICE. They spent months in detention, they said, before being sent to nations where they had no ties.
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