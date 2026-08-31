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Monday, August 31, 2026

Deportees Sent to Liberia Recount Harrowing Details of U.S. Expulsion and Treatment by ICE

Ten deportees said they experienced or witnessed what they called abusive or violent treatment by ICE. They spent months in detention, they said, before being sent to nations where they had no ties.

Posted by retort at 10:55 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Here's the NYT story that DHS doesn't want anyone to read or share. Deportees Recount Harrowing Journeys to Africa: Shackles, a 'Freezer' and Blows Ten deportees said they experienced or witnessed what they called abusive or violent treatment by ICE. Gift link: www.nytimes.com/2026/08/30/w ...

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-- Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevinestearns.bsky.social) 9:25 AM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

NYT interviews 10 people who didn't want to be deported, takes what they say as gospel all the while admitting they didn't independently corroborate any of the allegations. Is it any wonder trust in the news media is at a historic all-time low? This propaganda is what passes for "journalism" these days.

#1 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-31 12:11 PM | Reply

"while admitting they didn't independently corroborate any of the allegations"

Their allegations corroborate each other.

You're so desperate to defend this atrocious behavior by our government. Why is that?

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 12:17 PM | Reply

takes what they say as gospel

#1 | Posted by BellRinger

That's what you say happened...

To draw a parallel, how is that any different than you taking everything the Regime says as gospel? ..A Regime that lies more than any in history.

Face it.. you parrot every talking point that comes from this Regime. ..Are you secretly Scott Jennings?

#3 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-08-31 01:25 PM | Reply

takes what they say as gospel
#1 | Posted by BellRinger

Fun fact: The Gospels don't always agree with each other.
Do you believe The Gospels, including the parts that contradict each other?
You're not man enough to answer that question.
Eberly might be, but you're not.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 02:20 PM | Reply

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