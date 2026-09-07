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Monday, September 07, 2026

Trump's Threat to Halt Trade with Top Partners Unless Fed Cuts Rates

President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that the Federal Reserve slash interest rates or else he will cut off trade with countries with which the U.S. maintains trade deficits.

Posted by qcp at 10:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/07

Status: user

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"Trump threatened on Friday to halt a broad swath of U.S. trade unless the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, issuing a series of sweeping ultimatums that could prove costly to the economy." This is why the Fed needs independence, as do other agencies that the Supreme Court stripped it from.

-- Harry Litman (@harrylitman.bsky.social) 10:01 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

LOCK HIM UP

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-04 10:00 PM | Reply

LOL. The comedy show continues. Why doesn't he just rename the "Trump Reserve" and make himself chairman?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-04 10:09 PM | Reply

"We called him Old Yeller ... .when he opened his head, the sound he let out came closer to being a yell than a bark.
Fred Gipson, Old Yeller

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-05 05:35 AM | Reply

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