Trump's Threat to Halt Trade with Top Partners Unless Fed Cuts Rates

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Monday, September 07, 2026
President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that the Federal Reserve slash interest rates or else he will cut off trade with countries with which the U.S. maintains trade deficits.
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