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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Katie Zacharia's Claim that She Passed the Bar in China

The questions about Zacharia's legal credentials and her fumbling answers resulted in a flood of national and international news coverage.

Posted by retort at 10:27 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, graduated with a law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011.

But The Post could not find any active or expired bar admissions under her married or maiden names. [image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 10:00 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

A tiki bar?

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-14 10:37 AM | Reply

Soooooo she must have a better understanding of Portuguese law since Chinese law is based on that... so fire her and send her to Brazil.

#2 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-14 10:48 AM | Reply

Zacharia repeatedly used Truth Social to promote Pizzagate and other fringe conspiracy theories. Pizzagate, which originated in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign, is the unfounded conspiracy that prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and her 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, were involved in a child sex trafficking ring.

popular.info

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-14 10:50 AM | Reply

I have come across some people who have earned a law degree to further their careers, but they are still not permitted to use the protected titles "Attorney" or "Attorney-at-Law" unless they have passed the Bar exam.

#4 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-10-14 10:50 AM | Reply

China does not let non-citizens of China sit for the bar.

legalknowledgebase.com

Can a foreign lawyer work in China?
only people who have passed that country's bar exam may practice law. China is unlike the US, however, in that it does not allow non-citizens to sit the Chinese bar.

She's a fooking liar just like every other person in the administration. Problem is, she is not good at it.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-14 11:15 AM | Reply

She will not even last one full scaramucci.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-14 11:16 AM | Reply

Scaramucci, Scaramucci, can you do the Zachdango?

#7 | Posted by El_Buscador at 2026-10-14 11:28 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Pretty low bar, apparently.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 11:33 AM | Reply

Well in California being on the Bar is voluntary, this is true of many States.


I have come across some people who have earned a law degree to further their careers, but they are still not permitted to use the protected titles "Attorney" or "Attorney-at-Law" unless they have passed the Bar exam.

Depends upon the State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington you just need to graduate from an accredited law school.

When I posted about CA getting rid of Bar exam to be a lawyer, many people here claimed the exam wasn't needed, luckily the CA supreme court stopped it to keep its monopoly.

Well this is the result ... just mayhem, this is what Lumpers want people claiming they are anything because otherwise its oppression.

In the end everything is an illusion, 100% of Americans are insane. You gave the nuclear football to a senile man for four years, and people here will defend it.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-14 11:50 AM | Reply

Trump is a reality TV producer and an interior decorator with a vengeance kink. This is just the latest episode of destroying the credibility of the federal government. Exactly what his base voted for, one of those mean housewives. Trump even talks about muscular men's asses. The Real Housewife of Pennsylvania Avenue.

#10 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-14 11:56 AM | Reply

Well this is the result ... just mayhem, this is what Lumpers want people claiming they are anything because otherwise its oppression.

How someone can be so full of shat and still be able to walk around is beyond me. But then again you could just be that "somebody from China sitting on their bed weighing 400 lbs" that Dotard Trumpy was babbling about.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-14 12:11 PM | Reply

You gave the nuclear football to a senile man for four years, and people here will defend it.

#9 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

When have you ever heard me defend Donald Trump?

Oh, I see. You're alluding to some other senile old man, no longer in power.

As opposed to the current senile old man, who has actively been considering using a nuke on Iran.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-14 12:12 PM | Reply

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