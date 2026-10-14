Katie Zacharia's Claim that She Passed the Bar in China

Well in California being on the Bar is voluntary, this is true of many States.





I have come across some people who have earned a law degree to further their careers, but they are still not permitted to use the protected titles "Attorney" or "Attorney-at-Law" unless they have passed the Bar exam.





Depends upon the State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington you just need to graduate from an accredited law school.



When I posted about CA getting rid of Bar exam to be a lawyer, many people here claimed the exam wasn't needed, luckily the CA supreme court stopped it to keep its monopoly.



Well this is the result ... just mayhem, this is what Lumpers want people claiming they are anything because otherwise its oppression.



In the end everything is an illusion, 100% of Americans are insane. You gave the nuclear football to a senile man for four years, and people here will defend it.