Trump Removes Sanctions On Russia

Putin's thing for decades has been to sow distrust and discord in democracies worldwide. Academic journals have been discussing it since the decade of the 2000s.



I wonder if a November surprise could include a Trump defection to Russia or Argentina on Election Day Eve. Maybe he's seeing he's cornered, finding his way out, and Putin can mangle Election Day 2026 and put things into the hands of an even bigger patsy. Maybe his older kids are saying, "We've got what we got need, Old Man. Time to get out."



I can only think of Bush's campaigning at this point in 92 when he seemed not to want the job anymore.



Anything can happen.