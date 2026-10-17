Trump Removes Sanctions On Russia

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Saturday, October 17, 2026
President Donald Trump on Friday said he was waiving many Russian-related sanctions and tariffs under a new law backed by late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Graham Act, which Trump signed into law last month, would have imposed sanctions of up to 100% on all goods brought into the United States from the largest importers of Russian crude oil and gas, along with countries that knowingly bought Russian oil 30 days after the law went into effect.
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