Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 17, 2026

Trump Removes Sanctions On Russia

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was waiving many Russian-related sanctions and tariffs under a new law backed by late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Graham Act, which Trump signed into law last month, would have imposed sanctions of up to 100% on all goods brought into the United States from the largest importers of Russian crude oil and gas, along with countries that knowingly bought Russian oil 30 days after the law went into effect.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 08:28 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Removes Sanctions On Russia (13 comments) ...

Jammed Rifle Foiled Neo Nazi's Mass Shooting (6 comments) ...

Huckabee Silent As Israelis Pummel American Citizens (4 comments) ...

Reuters: White House Gave Deadly Starlink Order (4 comments) ...

Pedo Gaetz Sued For Sex Trafficking (7 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

TACO got all the backbone of a damp napkin.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-17 08:37 AM | Reply

Nasty man, that Donald.

Worse is still to come.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 08:42 AM | Reply

Get him a new blonde. Maybe that will medicate him.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 08:43 AM | Reply

A strange time to be living through. And it's only going to get weirder and worse.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-17 08:43 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Russia is now our ally. Trump is a genius. Mission accomplished.

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-17 08:44 AM | Reply

Sorry, Zed.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-17 08:44 AM | Reply

Does anyone, including those who still support him, actually respect Donald Trump?

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 08:45 AM | Reply

It's all about money ain't a damn thang funny.

#8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-17 08:48 AM | Reply

Putin's thing for decades has been to sow distrust and discord in democracies worldwide. Academic journals have been discussing it since the decade of the 2000s.

I wonder if a November surprise could include a Trump defection to Russia or Argentina on Election Day Eve. Maybe he's seeing he's cornered, finding his way out, and Putin can mangle Election Day 2026 and put things into the hands of an even bigger patsy. Maybe his older kids are saying, "We've got what we got need, Old Man. Time to get out."

I can only think of Bush's campaigning at this point in 92 when he seemed not to want the job anymore.

Anything can happen.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-17 08:52 AM | Reply

Yeah... Vlad could release the P Tapes.

Which turn out to be the Pedo Tape kompramat he has on DJT.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 09:06 AM | Reply

Well, President Trump was a great friend of my brother and his support of the sanctions bill Lindsey authored will go a long way to ... .Um, what was the question again?
-Senator Darlene Graham, in her final press conference

#11 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-17 09:42 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Vlad could release the P Tapes.

#10 | Posted by Corky

I've always thought that they, or something like them, exist.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 10:28 AM | Reply

I wonder how military members feel about us helping a country that is providing Iran with weapons they are killing them with?

#13 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-17 10:30 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort