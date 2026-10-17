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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Trump Voter Exposes Brutal Reality

Donald Trump, 80, promised to save farmers, but one of them no longer buys it. Fate Sparrow is a self-described "hardcore Republican" from Georgia. He voted for Trump twice.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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One more "hardcore republican" who was fine with tRump as long as he inflicted pain only on others. www.yahoo.com/news/politic ...

[image or embed]

-- George (@retiredsurgassist.bsky.social) 5:45 AM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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"The whole time he was preaching, we're going to help the farmers, we're going to help the farmers, help the farmers," Sparrow said. "And out of any president that I can remember, I've hurt more under him than I have under any other president."

Posted by reinheitsgebot

Too bad that your father was a loser who couldn't leave you $400 million.

Make better life choices.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 11:31 AM | Reply

He promised a lot of ---- he never intended to go through with.

MAGATS are ------- -------.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 05:09 PM | Reply

Yea, the farmers.

That's my story and I'm sticking to it, I just didn't know the leopard would come for me.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-17 05:29 PM | Reply

And out of any president that I can remember, I've hurt more under him than I have under any other president.

LOL

Point and laugh,

Here's hoping you lose everything sir

Be comforted by the trans kids who won't get the medical therapies they need

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-17 06:31 PM | Reply

Dude will definitely continue to vote for leopards eat my face party.

#5 | Posted by bus_driver at 2026-10-17 08:40 PM | Reply

@#5 ... bus_driver ...

Wow, yet another many-year-old alias that seems to have suddenly come to life.


Welcome to participating in this most august forum!

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 08:52 PM | Reply

"The bottom line is I believe Donald Trump would be an absolute, utter disaster for the Republican Party, destroy conservatism as we know it" - Lindsey Graham March 2016

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-17 08:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

View From The Cab
Farmers Pick Corn and Rocks as Harvest Intensifies
www.dtnpf.com

... The excitement of cutting into the first fields each fall never grows old for Chris Weaver.

"I don't really like to talk yields. I'm more focused on whether we maximized what nature offered us this season," said the Finksburg, Maryland, farmer. "It's all about mitigating stress on the crop. We have had some stress this year. Now, we start to evaluate what practices helped preserve yield potential and incorporate those observations into plans for next year."

Cover crop planting and delivering direct to a nearby corn mill were also keeping Weaver's farm crew hopping this week.

In Minnesota, weather woes continued for Tyler Rath, who farms near Belgrade. The first frost of the season came on Oct. 2. Although the timing isn't all that unusual, the cold snap nipped the tops of some double-crop soybeans. Rain events have also slowed harvest progress of corn and edible beans in his area. Still, he was experiencing some respectable yields on irrigated corn, despite the weather challenges. ...

TYLER RATH: BELGRADE, MINNESOTA

Commodity corn harvest usually represents the seasonal finish line for Tyler Rath. But this year, rains have delayed edible bean harvest and compressed operations. This week he was busy rodding kidney beans -- a process where a rotating metal rod slices just below the soil surface to cut the bean plants at or just below the crown. As a second step, a pickup head lifts, conveys and then places the plants into windrows to dry down further. A separate harvesting operation separates the bean from the plant.

Recent rains and cool temperatures have made rodding rougher than usual this year. It takes considerably more power to move through wet soils, Rath said.

"Typically, we can get through 20 to 22 acres an hour. This year I'm down to 5 to 6 acres per hour. These kidney beans aren't drying as quickly as I like, and we're running out of time for good harvest weather," he noted. ...



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 09:05 PM | Reply

I'm a hardcore Republican and I want my handout! You owe me!

#9 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-17 09:23 PM | Reply

Farmers are some of the biggest recipients of welfare in America.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-17 10:14 PM | Reply

Lindsey Graham March 2016

And then he proceeded to suck him off for the next decade.

Now his sister has taken up the mantel of Trump's cock sucker.

Republicans are all hypocrites and losers.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-17 10:16 PM | Reply

@#8 ... "I don't really like to talk yields. I'm more focused on whether we maximized what nature offered us this season," ...

An appropriate summation of what farmers face.

"What nature offered us...."

That is the income of the farmers. What nature has offered to them.

Now, what might be the expenses of the farmers?

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 11:00 PM | Reply

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