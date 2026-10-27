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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

The Collapse of Cuba

Hunger. Sickness. Blackouts. Abandoned streets. The withering of the state is shocking to behold.

Posted by retort at 07:40 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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70 percent now call it a top priority for the war to be over. Trump says Cuba is next.

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-- Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 3:00 PM Â· Oct 25, 2026

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Cuba should come into an alliance with the U.S.

The tourism alone would help fund their socialist programs.

#1 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-27 08:32 AM | Reply

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