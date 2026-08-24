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Monday, August 24, 2026

Supreme Court Blocks Mail-In Voting

The justices voted, 6 to 3 along the usual ideological lines, to overturn an injunction a judge placed on Trump's order in June.

Posted by ClownShack at 08:36 PM | 23 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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ClownShack

Joined 2008/05/23
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Supreme Court Blocks Mail-In Voting (23 comments) ...

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has PAUSED a lower court ruling that had blocked Trump from using the Postal Service to restrict mail voting, saying the lower court lacked jurisdiction. Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissent 1/ www.npr.org/2026/08/24/n...[image or embed]

" Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 5:06 PM Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's NICE being a Dictator when you owns your own Supreme Court!

(Someone pry BJ offa his ceiling.)

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 07:47 PM | Reply

Is the disgusting orange chomo still allowed to vote by mail?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-24 08:31 PM | Reply

Amen. Get your fat, lazy ass off the couch and go vote in person.. And show your ID for ----- sake.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 08:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That headline is not exactly true. Please check, RC

#4 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-24 09:03 PM | Reply

That headline is not exactly true. Please check, RC

#4 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-24 09:03 PM | Reply | Flag:

Do you honestly think anyone here gives a flying fckk about the "truth"????

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 09:17 PM | Reply

This place has more sources blocked than Carter's brother had liver pills.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 09:18 PM | Reply

Amen. Get your fat, lazy ass off the couch and go vote in person.. And show your ID for ----- sake.
#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 08:56 PM

What prevents making a federal voting holiday?

We are sick of you deplorables and I presume the only reason you are still here is self-deporting to hell lands you back in the US.

Republicans are going to get your asses handed to you repeatedly.

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-24 09:24 PM | Reply

~ We are sick of you deplorables

You need to man up and buy some powder.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-24 09:26 PM | Reply

What a crock of sheet this is.

#9 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-24 09:32 PM | Reply

What a crock of sheet this is.

#10 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-24 09:32 PM | Reply

The Supreme Court on Monday afternoon cleared the way for the Trump administration to begin implementing an executive order, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, that imposes restrictions on mail-in voting. The court paused an injunction by a federal judge in Boston that had barred the federal government from applying provisions of that executive order in the November elections to 23 states (along with the District of Columbia) challenging their legality.

A separate ruling by the same judge, in a case filed by a different set of plaintiffs, temporarily prohibits the U.S. Postal Service from implementing one provision of the executive order anywhere in the United States. That ruling remains in effect, at least for now.

In its 10-page, unsigned opinion, the majority said that it was too soon for courts to consider the states' challenge because the order has not yet been carried out " which means that the states have not suffered the kind of injury that allows their lawsuit to move forward.

www.scotusblog.com
The court's three Democratic appointees dissented. In a 23-page opinion, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson accused the majority of "[t]aking its eye off the ball" and thus "miss[ing] the Government's actual objective: to secure our imprimatur for its effort to foment chaos ahead of the November elections."

#11 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-24 10:21 PM | Reply

" In its 10-page, unsigned opinion, the majority said that it was too soon for courts to consider the states' challenge because the order has not yet been carried out"

Which is exactly the opposite of their decision regarding the Ballroom: Once it's begun, it's too late to do anything!

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-24 10:27 PM | Reply

CORRUPTION...

#13 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-24 10:39 PM | Reply

"it was too soon for courts to consider the states' challenge because the order has not yet been carried out"

This is exactly how you handle a Death Penalty appeal.
--Republicans

#14 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-24 10:48 PM | Reply

This is right out of any would-be dictator's playbook. Only hold elections when you've done everything to prevent your opponents from voting.

#15 | Posted by Augustine at 2026-08-24 11:07 PM | Reply

One AI snapshot:

"In the 2024 general election, approximately 905,343 ballots were cast by US military members and citizens living abroad, according to the States United Democracy Center. This group, known as UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) voters, relied heavily on mail voting, with the majority of service members stationed away from home sending their ballots through the postal system."

~snip~

Well, look on the bright side. The 2024 Democrats got those 140 gosh-darned Israeli hostages freed, so at least we got that going for us.


"FUNNY"

#16 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 11:20 PM | Reply

Do you honestly think anyone here gives a flying fckk about the "truth"????
- noleftoverbraincells

We know you Orange pdf file supporters don't care about the truth.

#17 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-24 11:27 PM | Reply

Abolish the Supreme Court!

#18 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-24 11:28 PM | Reply

This unelected detestable politburo with lifetime appointments, grand salaries, superb retirements, and easy workloads, is making Amerikkka unlivable.

The justices are bad ju-ju and feel threatened by the masses, rightfully so.

This why the SCOTUS police force is doubling or tripling in size.

Line them all up and blast away, FFS!

#19 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 01:29 AM | Reply

The risk of fraud is only one concern being addressed. This system could prevent several possible problems at once.

The biggest improvement is tracking and accountability. Both the outgoing ballot envelope and the return envelope would have unique barcodes, giving election officials much better information about where each ballot is in the system and whether it was delivered or returned.

It would make the process operate more like traditional absentee voting in terms of identifying and tracking the ballots being mailed. States would decide who is eligible to vote and to receive a mailed ballot, and they would have to identify those voters and associate the ballot envelopes with them.

That also addresses the scenario I've talked about the most, which is a large number of ballots being lost or mishandled at one time. With individual tracking, officials would be much better able to determine which voters were affected and allow replacement ballots to be sent to the right people, possibly without the voter even being aware there had been a problem.

The intent is for this to become a nationwide USPS requirement for federal elections using mailed ballots, so that all states using the Postal Service would be operating under the same basic tracking requirements.

Like I've said repeatedly, about a month before the 2020 election I read how the expanded mail-in ballot system was going to work due to COVID and saw the makings of a calamity. There were too many potential bottlenecks and way too much human handling without adequate tracking and accountability to ensure valid ballots got where they were supposed to go to be counted.

One of the two injunctions has already been lifted by the US Supreme Court. The USPS rule is still blocked by the remaining injunction, and we're waiting to see whether that one is lifted as well.

Hopefully this solution will get a chance to be used.

(did I get the details correct? Someone correct me if I didn't)

#20 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-08-25 04:50 AM | Reply

It's not complicated, Bill.

US Constitution, States and Elections Clause, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 - constitution.congress.gov

#21 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-25 05:17 AM | Reply

No it's not complicated. The Constitution is clear. States have the power of the time place and manner in which their state's vote.

#22 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-25 05:26 AM | Reply

You know that if one party had a positive messaging there would not be any talk about banning mail-in voting. That would solve all sorts of problems. Just sayin.

#23 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-25 06:09 AM | Reply

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