Homeland Security Chief says ICE Agents Could be Sent to Polling Places

... Mullin said: "ICE isn't there to patrol the polling places. We're there to enforce specific threats." ...



Threats like voters not voting for "the right leaders?"



Noem dismisses criticism of 'right people' voting for 'right leaders' remark (February 2026)

thehill.com



... Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem waved off criticism of recent comments she made about ensuring "we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country," calling the remarks "commonsense." ...



