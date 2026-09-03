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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Homeland Security Chief says ICE Agents Could be Sent to Polling Places

The US homeland security secretary, Markwayne Mullin, on Tuesday said that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers could be deployed to polling sites across the country.

Posted by lamplighter at 12:30 PM | 22 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Markwayne Mullin: "The only reason we'd be at polling places is if there's a threat to that polling place or we're serving a warrant"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:50 AM Â· Sep 1, 2026

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More from the article ...

... For months, Democrats and voting rights groups have warned that the Trump administration might attempt to deploy federal agents to polling locations in an effort to intimidate voters and depress turnout ahead of the November midterm elections.

Although the White House has downplayed such suggestions, Donald Trump has declined to rule it out while continuing to sow doubt about the integrity of past -- and future -- US elections. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 02:10 PM | Reply

... Mullin said: "ICE isn't there to patrol the polling places. We're there to enforce specific threats." ...

Threats like voters not voting for "the right leaders?"

Noem dismisses criticism of 'right people' voting for 'right leaders' remark (February 2026)
thehill.com

... Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem waved off criticism of recent comments she made about ensuring "we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country," calling the remarks "commonsense." ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 02:15 PM | Reply

What could go wrong?

Other than the fact that it is illegal.

Laws are meaningless to criminal like Mar Kwanye Mullet.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 03:05 PM | Reply

They better buy a lot of body bags.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-02 04:22 PM | Reply

Then what "specific threats" are they?

Mullin is unAmerican s*&^.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-02 04:43 PM | Reply

ICE presence is unwanted and illegal without an armed opponent.

The intimidation will result in 100% unrefined backfire sauce, just wait.

Everyone should dress as inflatable animals come midterms.

Any arrests would be priceless media.

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-02 06:31 PM | Reply

House GOPer in Private Meeting: Trump's Exhausting Our Voters Bulwark Joe Perticone August 28

A HOUSE REPUBLICAN FROM one of America's reddest states privately acknowledged that President Donald Trump's unpopularity and freewheeling executive actions were hurting the party and even endangering seemingly safe seats like hers.

"The challenge that we have is that we have to get over the narrative that I don't like this guy, so I'm going to vote for the Democrat,'" said Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.), according to audio obtained by The Bulwark. "Because I'm telling you right now, I'm hearing it already."

"And what happens is that'll impact me because . . . two things will either happen," Bice added. "They're going to vote for the Democrat and they may split [the] ticket and vote for me and a few others, or"this is my bigger fear right now"people don't go vote."

..

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-03 07:14 AM | Reply

ICE at polling places is a MAGA political coup attempt.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 12:56 PM | Reply

Why would anyone be "intimidated"?
Doesn't make sense

#9 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-03 02:26 PM | Reply

Why would anyone be "intimidated"?

#9 | POSTED BY JOHN_SAVAGE2

Uniformed, masked, armed men?

With the identity of a fascist paramilitary guilty of murdering and deporting US citizens?

Hard to imagine.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-03 02:56 PM | Reply

left: makes them wear mask
also left: complains about mask

#11 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-03 03:55 PM | Reply

Again sacrificing liberty for safety. Can't have people exercise their right to vote in the way they are accustomed. That has been declared unacceptable by the self-declared overseer-in-chief. Everything today is under surveillance.

#12 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-03 03:56 PM | Reply

>deporting US citizens
-never happened

#13 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-03 03:56 PM | Reply

Live Free or Die! has become Submit or Die!

Renee Good and Alex Pretti won't be voting.

#14 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-03 03:59 PM | Reply

Yes, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has mistakenly detained and deported U.S. citizens, despite official agency policy stating that ICE has no legal authority over U.S. citizens.

www.gao.gov

#15 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-03 04:00 PM | Reply

www.huffpost.com

ICE Officer Charged With Lying To Investigators In Venezuelan Man's Shooting: AP Source
In addition to the new federal charge, the officer faces charges from Minnesota authorities of assault and false reporting of a crime.

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Sep 3, 2026, 12:50 PM EDT

#16 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 04:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Federal authorities had initially accused Sosa-Celis and another man of beating an officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel during the confrontation. But federal prosecutors dropped charges against the men after video evidence showed the officers may have lied about the encounter, and officials opened an investigation.

I remember bellringer blaming the victim here.

#17 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-03 04:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

" never happened"

#15 proves it did.

You owe a retraction.

#18 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-03 04:39 PM | Reply

Again sacrificing liberty for safety.
~ Willy

Again an education for Willy is inorder ...

"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase alittle temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

Complete freedom without rules or protection can mean no one stops coercion.
Complete and total control by a government to keep people safe destroy's personal rights.

The US is closer to complete freedom than total government control.

The intimidation will result in 100% unrefined backfire sauce, just wait.

Why is that? I have never had a chance to vote, but I wonder why that would be true if someone can just put their ballot in the mail?
Theoretically the only people it would intimidate is republican voters who tend to do in person voting on election day in large numbers?

#19 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 05:48 PM | Reply


Renee Good and Alex Pretti won't be voting.
#14 | POSTED BY LEE_THE_AGENT

Neither will Brian Thompson, or Charlie Kirk.

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 05:49 PM | Reply

#17 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE

Where's the video evidence? I didn't see it in the HuffPo link just the aftermath.

#21 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 05:53 PM | Reply

@20

The usual lame false equivalence attempt of your current alias.


#22 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 05:55 PM | Reply

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