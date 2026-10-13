Judge 'furious' as 430 Trees Destroyed at Historic Golf Course

"You know why I'm furious right now? I was hearing from everybody on plaintiffs' side that this was going to happen and I said repeatedly, no, I trust the government," Judge Ana Reyes told the DOJ. "I trusted you all not to do precisely what you have done."



Reyes imposed a temporary pause on the Justice Department's tree removal at the golf course until Tuesday morning, demanding to know who ordered the weekend removal and how long government attorneys knew of the plan. She said that if her current order is violated by "even two seconds" that there will be contempt proceedings, and flatly rejected the administration's claims they had done all they could.



"Do you have email accounts? Do you have cell phones? Do you have regular phones? Do you have the ability to get into a car and go to where plaintiffs are and tell them?" she asked of their efforts.



"You did not do your best. You did your absolute worst."