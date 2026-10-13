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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Judge 'furious' as 430 Trees Destroyed at Historic Golf Course

A federal judge on Monday said she was "furious" with the Trump administration's move over the weekend to cut down at least 430 trees from a Washington, DC, public golf course that President Donald Trump is seeking to renovate.

Posted by qcp at 10:14 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Judge Reyes has ordered cessation of all tree removal at the golf course until at least tomorrow. Also provides remote call-in number for hearing on temporary restraining order. She wants to know, inter alia, who ordered tree removal & how long govt attys have known of this plan.[image or embed]

-- Roger Parloff (@rparloff.bsky.social) 8:52 AM Oct 12, 2026

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This twitter thread gives an excellent play-by-play of the judge's reactions to the Trump administration's lies.

x.com

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-12 01:20 PM | Reply

"You know why I'm furious right now? I was hearing from everybody on plaintiffs' side that this was going to happen and I said repeatedly, no, I trust the government," Judge Ana Reyes told the DOJ. "I trusted you all not to do precisely what you have done."

Reyes imposed a temporary pause on the Justice Department's tree removal at the golf course until Tuesday morning, demanding to know who ordered the weekend removal and how long government attorneys knew of the plan. She said that if her current order is violated by "even two seconds" that there will be contempt proceedings, and flatly rejected the administration's claims they had done all they could.

"Do you have email accounts? Do you have cell phones? Do you have regular phones? Do you have the ability to get into a car and go to where plaintiffs are and tell them?" she asked of their efforts.

"You did not do your best. You did your absolute worst."

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-12 01:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

DEATH TO PEDO

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:23 PM | Reply

"You did not do your best. You did your absolute worst."

TrumpWrold in a nutshell.

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-12 09:06 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The fat bald ------ needs to be tied to a tree and gutted.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 09:44 PM | Reply

"I said repeatedly, no, I trust the government."

People under 40 don't say this much.

People over 60 would do best to forget such sentiments.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-13 06:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The destruction of Washington DC continues as does the war in Iran, the destruction of our republic, and the non release of the Epstein Files. Everything the Felon touches dies.

#7 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-10-13 10:41 AM | Reply

Party of Law and Order.
Party of Personal Responsibility.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 10:48 AM | Reply

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