Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, August 17, 2026

Employers Planning to Shift More Healthcare Costs to Workers

American employers are approaching an uncomfortable choice: absorb another large increase in healthcare costs or pass more of it on to workers.

Posted by retort at 02:12 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Republicans Are Trying to Hide These Health Care Cuts (0 comments) ...

Employers Planning to Shift More Healthcare Costs to Workers (2 comments) ...

(0 comments) ...

404 Media's Genius News Story (0 comments) ...

How Cyclospora Evaded the U.S. Food Safety System to Sicken Thousands (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"A single-payer universal health care system could cover every American, save more than 100,000 lives a year, and still cost $1 trillion less than the system it would replace, according to a new preprint study led by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health." ysph.yale.edu/news-article ...

[image or embed]

-- Jen Taub (@jentaub.bsky.social) 1:25 AM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's already absurd how much we pay for insurance, especially when you consider ever-rising deductibles and co-pays. My best option this year was a family plan with a $6,000 deductible!

#1 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-17 02:27 PM | Reply

It's what we voted for.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-17 02:46 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort