Moderates See Socialists as a Threat to the Democratic Party

The younger generation sees Democracy as failing them. With student debt to pay back many can't afford rent, much less the things like the utilities that come with it, the food, the medical they can't afford. Buying a house is totally out of reach most of them. According to Fortune magazine, 49% of them ages between 18 and 29 are still living at home. They can not afford to live on their own. The economy is headed downwards with Walmart, the favorite among most that age's shopping place lost 8% in their stock value. It is an early warning of what's coming.



Gas is up with Trump's war of choice. Everything that requires moved or made from oil, such as plastic, has gone up. Aluminum has gone up to make cans for food and it's other many uses. Food is up. Wages while going up some isn't keeping up with inflation. Jobs are being cut, looking for AI to make a difference. In some places it has but not in big payoffs over labor that was expected.



More are dropping out of seeking employment, because they've given up finally. Everyone is taking applications and few are being called for hiring. Even the adjusted employment report shows the upgraded report as no where near the first estimate with a drop in employment Businesses are keeping some of the employees the have but they are not hiring replacements. You got a job, you keep it because finding a job isn't easy anymore.



Many are foolishly living on their credit cards or taking short term payday loans and as a reelection paying for things by installment has become popular because all the money isn't needed up front.



You want to know why socialists are doing better in elections? Because both parties aren't getting things done. They are at loggerheads with each other over party politics and not doing what needs be done for the nation. According to Pew Research Center Congress has passed all its required appropriations measures on time only four times: fiscal 1977 (the first full fiscal year under the current system), 1989, 1995 and 1997. And even those last three times, Congress was late in passing the budget blueprint that, in theory at least, precedes the actual spending bills