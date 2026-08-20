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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Moderates See Socialists as a Threat to the Democratic Party

Democratic Socialists are capturing more votes than ever before ...

Posted by oneironaut at 04:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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here's today's post: "Abdul El-Sayed, fuck yeah" -- and fuck yeah, Democratic Socialists. thanks for reading, and please sign up for my daily newsletter to keep getting the good stuff --

[image or embed]

-- Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich.bsky.social) 10:50 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

---- off you lying sack of ----.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 05:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Moderate Democrats are largely also crony capitalists. Much like old school Republicans. They're just not as bigoted, cold, calculating and corrupt as MAGA Republicans.

#2 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-08-20 06:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Carville is big mad.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-20 06:06 PM | Reply

The younger generation sees Democracy as failing them. With student debt to pay back many can't afford rent, much less the things like the utilities that come with it, the food, the medical they can't afford. Buying a house is totally out of reach most of them. According to Fortune magazine, 49% of them ages between 18 and 29 are still living at home. They can not afford to live on their own. The economy is headed downwards with Walmart, the favorite among most that age's shopping place lost 8% in their stock value. It is an early warning of what's coming.

Gas is up with Trump's war of choice. Everything that requires moved or made from oil, such as plastic, has gone up. Aluminum has gone up to make cans for food and it's other many uses. Food is up. Wages while going up some isn't keeping up with inflation. Jobs are being cut, looking for AI to make a difference. In some places it has but not in big payoffs over labor that was expected.

More are dropping out of seeking employment, because they've given up finally. Everyone is taking applications and few are being called for hiring. Even the adjusted employment report shows the upgraded report as no where near the first estimate with a drop in employment Businesses are keeping some of the employees the have but they are not hiring replacements. You got a job, you keep it because finding a job isn't easy anymore.

Many are foolishly living on their credit cards or taking short term payday loans and as a reelection paying for things by installment has become popular because all the money isn't needed up front.

You want to know why socialists are doing better in elections? Because both parties aren't getting things done. They are at loggerheads with each other over party politics and not doing what needs be done for the nation. According to Pew Research Center Congress has passed all its required appropriations measures on time only four times: fiscal 1977 (the first full fiscal year under the current system), 1989, 1995 and 1997. And even those last three times, Congress was late in passing the budget blueprint that, in theory at least, precedes the actual spending bills

#4 | Posted by BBQ at 2026-08-20 06:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Moderate Democrats are largely also crony capitalists. Much like old school Republicans.

It wild what I have been saying this for 4-5 years now and it was verboten, I was a Russian agent, when I said it.

NOW its gospel.

Its just fascinating to watch the denial of people like WhatApp, TruthNLies, SpeaksLikeNIdiot, DonorBot today.

I agree with BBQ,have been saying for 4-5yrs now when inflation first started. It wasn't Bidens fault though any critique was against the narrative;

Its the spending, anyone with half a brain can tell you that.

I should really be put on a pedestal, every Lumper should throw rose pedals at my feet, and proclaim, that I OneIronNaut is the greatest Drudge poster of all time.

*sigh*

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-20 06:47 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

The younger generation sees Democracy as failing them.
4/BBQ

In my family it's capitalism. My Millennials are ready to sharpen the guillotines. Both have worked since they left college, one now in corporate US (I laugh) and one is an English teacher.

They learned this on their own, not that I was Mr. Chamber of Commerce. And they sounded nothing like this 10 years ago.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 08:24 PM | Reply

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