Natalie Harp: 'You Are All That Matters To Me'

Yeah, I had heard about these letters.



From the cited article ...



... Harp also wrote she was sorry for stepping onto the golf course instead of riding in a cart. She pleaded with Trump to "please forgive me" if she had done anything else to cause him trouble.

She went on to write that she wants "things to always be right between us" and that she's "been distracted all week" while forgetting to eat and sleep at times. ...

Yeah, after reading all that, I have to wonder ...



Just how does Pres Trump choose the important people he wants around him?



Obviously he views Ms Harp as an important because he chose her as one of the few to accompany him onto the catering truck.





