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Monday, August 24, 2026

Natalie Harp: 'You Are All That Matters To Me'

Natalie Harp penned intimate letters to President Trump ... .

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/24

Status: user

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Natalie Harp sprints after Trump's golf cart in newly unearthed image.

[image or embed]

-- Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) 12:55 PM Â· Aug 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Here's Insane Bolt chasing after the disgusting orange chomo's golf cart.

imagez.tmz.com

imagez.tmz.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-22 12:11 AM | Reply

She's attracted the Paparazzi now... that's never good.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 12:15 AM | Reply

...

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 01:47 AM | Reply

Yeah, I had heard about these letters.

From the cited article ...

... Harp also wrote she was sorry for stepping onto the golf course instead of riding in a cart. She pleaded with Trump to "please forgive me" if she had done anything else to cause him trouble.

She went on to write that she wants "things to always be right between us" and that she's "been distracted all week" while forgetting to eat and sleep at times. ...


Yeah, after reading all that, I have to wonder ...

Just how does Pres Trump choose the important people he wants around him?

Obviously he views Ms Harp as an important because he chose her as one of the few to accompany him onto the catering truck.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 03:11 AM | Reply

And why has it been a month or so before the First Lady would want to be seen with Pres Trump in public?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 03:13 AM | Reply

Perhaps, this may be how Pres Trump views Ms Harp ...

Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You (1994)
www.youtube.com


Lyrics excerpt ...

www.azlyrics.com

...
I've never known a girl like you before
Now, just like in a song from days of yore

Here you come a-knocking, knocking on my door
And I've never met a girl like you before

You give me just a taste so I want more
Now my hands are bleeding and my knees are raw

'Cause now you got me crawling, crawling on the floor
And I've never known a girl like you before

You made me acknowledge the devil in me
I hope to God I'm talking metaphorically

Hope that I'm talking allegorically
Know that I'm talking 'bout the way I feel
And I've never known a girl like you before

Never, never, never, never
Never known a girl like you before
...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 04:14 AM | Reply

And why has it been a month or so before the First Lady would want to be seen with Pres Trump in public?
#5 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

Looked at from a perspective other than Melon's own very narrow one, who would want to be seen in public with either one of those churlish grifters?

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-22 05:43 AM | Reply

Deleted tweets show diaper whore's zealous support of Trump on January 6

www.cnn.com

She also promoted Rudy Giuliani's call, "let's have trial by combat!" during his speech, although lawyers for Giuliani later asserted his call was "hyperbolic," and not a call for violence. When the president began to speak, Harp tweeted, "FIGHT FOR TRUMP!" a dozen times within a single post, adding, "Today D.C. is TRUMP COUNTRY!" She live tweeted the president's speech: "We will never give up. We will never concede!"

And after a pro-Trump mob forced its way into the US Capitol, Harp shared tweets insisting the rioters were "not Trump supporters," and circulated false reports that Antifa had infiltrated the mob.


#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-22 02:22 PM | Reply

Can you imagine having Daddy problems and going to lewzer to fill that metaphorical hole in your heart?

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-22 06:20 PM | Reply

Antifa had infiltrated the mob.
#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

All Trump ever wanted to be was a mobster, but he lacks the personality, class, and intelligence.

#10 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-22 06:23 PM | Reply

Natalie Harp is the new mistress.

She see the potential of making a lot of money by feeding from the orange mushroom.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-22 06:24 PM | Reply

Lock het up?

#12 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-22 09:41 PM | Reply

How sad of a pathetic loser do you have to be to write this kind of garbage to Donald Trump?

#13 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 11:16 AM | Reply

2 ------- loons
A match made in heaven

#14 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-23 11:20 AM | Reply

How sad of a pathetic loser do you have to be to write this kind of garbage to Donald Trump?
#13 | Posted by jpw

Two words:
Daddy Issues.

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-23 11:52 AM | Reply

Can you imagine having Daddy problems and going to lewzer to fill that metaphorical hole in your heart?

#9 | POSTED BY DBT2

Can you imagine the exploding maga heads if Obama had done anything remotely like this.. in a tan suit?

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-23 12:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Don't forget the dijon mustard. That was a week's worth of news.

#17 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-24 11:20 AM | Reply

This twunt is responsible for the-------------------'s truth social post that depicted the Obamas depicted as apes.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-24 12:29 PM | Reply

You know this obsession will turn to hate some day

It's inevitable

That will be fun to watch

#19 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-24 12:34 PM | Reply

-You know this obsession will turn to hate some day

You mean yours?

Because that turned into hate a long ------- time ago.

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-24 12:39 PM | Reply

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