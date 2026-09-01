Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 01, 2026

Deported Trump Supporter Discovers Empathy

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British far-right commentator who was arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Louisiana and deported to the United Kingdom, has broken his silence about the experience, saying that "for the first time I know what it feels like to be really, really terrified".

Posted by retort at 06:11 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Bending the Knee at Yale (6 comments) ...

Deported Trump Supporter Discovers Empathy (11 comments) ...

Trump Approval Lowest of Political Career (3 comments) ...

C.D.C. Director Challenges Pennsylvania's Report of Two Measles Deaths (5 comments) ...

Deportees Sent to Liberia Recount Harrowing Details of U.S. Expulsion and Treatment by ICE (48 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"I didn't really understand the physical reality of how institutionalized the brutality is in America" he said, adding: "It's like everybody that's arrested is an MS-13 gang member, and it hurts a lot more than it looks like on television."

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"It's like everybody that's arrested is an MS-13 gang member, and it hurts a lot more than it looks like on television."

Ye shall know the Truth, but the Truth did not keep ye from being deported.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-01 06:53 PM | Reply

... and he had it easy.

He was deported to a country he knew, not some random third country.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 06:58 PM | Reply

Take a few more right wingers.

#3 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-01 08:18 PM | Reply

I took the time to read the whole article and it reads as if it was published by The Onion start to finish.

#4 | Posted by eightfifteenpm at 2026-09-01 09:30 PM | Reply

Nice.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:30 PM | Reply

"He is a former editor of Breitbart News and later worked to help the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, explore a presidential run in 2024"

We can't even post Breitbart articles here and you dumbfkks are defending this POS??? STFU already.. you morons

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:34 PM | Reply

The last time I saw this many raetards, I was at the primate cage in Disnyland... LMAO

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:36 PM | Reply

I took the time to read the whole article and it reads as if it was published by The Onion start to finish.

#4 | Posted by eightfifteenpm at 2026-09-01 09:30 PM | Reply | Flag:

Did you take a moment to look in a fkking mirror???

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:39 PM | Reply

Self-serving Nazi scum

#9 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-01 11:05 PM | Reply

"...deported to the United Kingdom"

That poor snowflake ...

Not exactly like others experiencing deportation to Africa and other places where deportees can't even speak the language.

#10 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 12:15 AM | Reply

To wit:

Deportees Sent to Liberia Recount Harrowing Details of U.S. Expulsion and Treatment by ICE

Ten deportees said they experienced or witnessed what they called abusive or violent treatment by ICE. They spent months in detention, they said, before being sent to nations where they had no ties.

drudge.com

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 02:03 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort