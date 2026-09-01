Deported Trump Supporter Discovers Empathy

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Tuesday, September 01, 2026
Milo Yiannopoulos, the British far-right commentator who was arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Louisiana and deported to the United Kingdom, has broken his silence about the experience, saying that "for the first time I know what it feels like to be really, really terrified".
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"I didn't really understand the physical reality of how institutionalized the brutality is in America" he said, adding: "It's like everybody that's arrested is an MS-13 gang member, and it hurts a lot more than it looks like on television."
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