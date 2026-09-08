Trump Says He Was Pulled from the Rubble on 9/11

"I'll never forget " two firemen. We thought it was coming down on top of us that two firemen " big, strong guys " and I'm not the smallest guy in the world " they grabbed me under the arms [and said], you got to get out of here.' And they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do; I'm big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, fellas, I can run myself.' But they were amazing. They thought it was coming down. It didn't come down," the president concluded.



Is this what he said?



Where did he say "rubble"?