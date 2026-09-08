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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Trump Says He Was Pulled from the Rubble on 9/11

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made another dubious claim about his involvement in the recovery effort following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, leading critics to call him "delusional" and a "despicable liar."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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Trump claims he was basically lifted out of the rubble on 9/11: "Two fireman, big strong guys, they grabbed me under the arms -- 'got to get our of here!' -- and they literally lifted me up, and they started running with me."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:07 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That's strange because he previously claimed that he watched the second plane from Trump Tower. He also claimed that he witnessed thousands of people cheering in Jersey City as the towers collapsed.

Is it possible he might be telling lies?

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-08 02:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

This person has a 30% approval rating.

America is broken.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-08 02:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

(Trump) claimed Tuesday that two firemen "lifted me up" from the rubble amid concerns that a nearby building was going to collapse.

POSTED BY REINHEITSGEBOT

There is a Trump Derangement Syndrome because Trump is deranged.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-08 02:48 PM | Reply

"delusional"

Trump is that, and it is getting worse.

"Delusions" are what you go to Court over to get your insane uncle committed to a psychiatric facility for his own good.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-08 02:49 PM | Reply

Trump's mental illness is untreated and increasingly florid, and will lead to a collapse.

That collapse is likely to include an awful lot of destructive and aggressive behavior before the man is actually at the point of dismembering Melania and eating her.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-08 02:52 PM | Reply

Pathological lying is part of Donald Trump's mental illness and steep decline.
Oddly, Republicans are still cool with him as POTUS, nuke codes and all.
Then again, he's made the predator class among them lots of money.
The MAGAt mob less so, although when Trump's War ends ...
... around the time he finally ends his Epstein Coverup ...
Who knows?

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-08 03:26 PM | Reply

He's a ------- loon. Throw his fat bald pedo ass out on the street.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-08 06:19 PM | Reply

(Trump) claimed Tuesday that two firemen "lifted me up" from the rubble

It would take two firefighters to lift 350 pounds of shit.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-08 06:59 PM | Reply

"I'll never forget " two firemen. We thought it was coming down on top of us that two firemen " big, strong guys " and I'm not the smallest guy in the world " they grabbed me under the arms [and said], you got to get out of here.' And they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do; I'm big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, fellas, I can run myself.' But they were amazing. They thought it was coming down. It didn't come down," the president concluded.

Is this what he said?

Where did he say "rubble"?

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-08 07:08 PM | Reply

I read the quote and watched the video.

No mention of "pulled from rubble" or "cleared rubble"

Where did I miss that?

#10 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-08 08:51 PM | Reply

okay....so the silence tells me nobody disagrees?

everyone is going to pretend they didn't fall for yet another headline written by reinshitforbrains.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-08 10:37 PM | Reply

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