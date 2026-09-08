Trump Says He Was Pulled from the Rubble on 9/11

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Tuesday, September 08, 2026
President Donald Trump on Tuesday made another dubious claim about his involvement in the recovery effort following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, leading critics to call him "delusional" and a "despicable liar."
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