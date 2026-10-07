Trump Offers Up Two U.S. Cities in Bonkers War Talk

"Remember, with the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high," he began, apparently referring to the war driving up prices for Americans"most glaringly at the pump, where the national average now stands at $4.37 a gallon. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," the billionaire president continued, before chillingly appearing to suggest that he would accept the destruction of two U.S. cities home to millions of Americans.

"They can take out a city"let 'em take, let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. That's"this is a very small price to pay," he said, naming the two Democrat-led cities in California.

The MAGA crowd in Nebraska cheered.



This is what MAGAts support.