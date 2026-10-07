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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Trump Offers Up Two U.S. Cities in Bonkers War Talk

The president disturbingly suggested that seeing two American cities "taken out" would be a "small price to pay."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/07

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"America First" crowd cheers as Trump invokes the prospect of Iran nuking American cities.

[image or embed]

-- ðð¦ððð'ð- ð"¾ð¦ð£ð (@sundaedivine.lol) 5:43 AM Â· Oct 6, 2026

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"Remember, with the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high," he began, apparently referring to the war driving up prices for Americans"most glaringly at the pump, where the national average now stands at $4.37 a gallon. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," the billionaire president continued, before chillingly appearing to suggest that he would accept the destruction of two U.S. cities home to millions of Americans.
"They can take out a city"let 'em take, let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. That's"this is a very small price to pay," he said, naming the two Democrat-led cities in California.
The MAGA crowd in Nebraska cheered.

This is what MAGAts support.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 05:57 AM | Reply

"They could take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over with very soon."

What a disgusting creature.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-06 08:19 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"They could take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over with very soon."

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-06 08:20 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account)
@MAGALieTracker

10h
1,189,862 Americans in Los Angeles County voted for Donald Trump.

593,270 Americans in San Diego County voted for Donald Trump.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 09:00 AM | Reply

Calm down. I'm sure it was all just a joke. That's what Donald does, doesn't he? Make jokes?

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-06 09:49 AM | Reply

An idea is provoked that Trump will initiate a false flag where some sort of nuclear device is denoted in the US such that he can "retaliate" by doing nuclear strikes against Iran.

The man is desperate, he is mentally compromised, and he is--well---Donald Trump.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-06 10:19 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

NoelCaslerComedy
@caslernoel

2h
Y'all are acting like you've never seen an octogenarian drug addict who spent decades attacking little girls w/his BFF Jeffrey Epstein while laundering money for Russian mob ask Iran to nuke LA & San Diego to help MAGA midterms while a bunch of cornhusk crackers cheered before?

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 12:55 PM | Reply

Stinky brought his diaper whore on stage before calling for the annihilation of Los Angeles and San Diego.

x.com

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-06 01:32 PM | Reply

I would offer up Mar a Largo.

#9 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-07 09:45 AM | Reply

I'm genuinely shocked he didn't mention San Francisco.

#10 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-07 10:28 AM | Reply

It's clear to everyone without TDS what Trump meant. Are you guys really that dumb or do you just enjoy being pants p1ss1ng nancy boys?

#11 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-07 11:07 AM | Reply

Mar-a-Lardo is closer.

TDS

The only one here with Trump Devotion Syndrome is you. Or, do you mean The Daily Show?

#12 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-07 11:12 AM | Reply


I'm genuinely shocked he didn't mention San Francisco.
#10 | POSTED BY MORRIS

SF has cleaned itself up somewhat.


I would offer up Mar a Largo.
#9 | POSTED BY BAT4255

Who are you?


It's clear to everyone without TDS what Trump meant.

True.
Are you guys really that dumb or do you just enjoy being pants p1ss1ng nancy boys?
They're both?

#13 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-07 11:15 AM | Reply

The fat, smelly rapist who cowers in a food cart is offering to sacrifice the state that pays the freight for parasitic red state shitholes.

#14 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 11:19 AM | Reply

Ah, of course you are correct. The Venn diagram is a single circle with the label "TDS Pants P1ss3rs".

#15 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-07 11:19 AM | Reply

It's clear to everyone without TDS what Trump meant. Are you guys really that dumb or do you just enjoy being pants p1ss1ng nancy boys?

#11 | Posted by visitor

The crowd was thinking it meant the same thing as those "with TDS" thought it meant. It's why the crowd cheered.

#16 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-07 12:39 PM | Reply

offer: haifa and T.A.

#17 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-07 12:53 PM | Reply

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