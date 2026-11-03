Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Don't Boo, Vote!

Trump and Republicans are sounding alarms in fundraising emails. Democrats often take a different approach.

Posted by retort at 08:47 AM | 57 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

$1.4 Billion in Dark Money (1 comments) ...

Don't Boo, Vote! (57 comments) ...

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His 'Nazi Mouth' (6 comments) ...

Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's Attempt to Overturn Conviction (12 comments) ...

Election Officials Brace for Foreign Threats (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

5 AM CAMPUS LIT DROP LETS GO. HAPPY ELECTION DAY.[image or embed]

-- Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 5:56 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Vote.

Don't let these lying MAGA bastards get away with it.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-03 09:13 AM | Reply

I voted Saturday. Early voting is the best way.

I was in and out in about 15 minutes.

#2 | Posted by shane at 2026-11-03 09:17 AM | Reply

#2

Same here; voted last week, no line no waiting.
Voted full Dem slate.

Put the I Voted sticker on the car.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 09:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If your candidate tells you to "pick another protein" then pick another candidate.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-03 09:46 AM | Reply

I went this morning, in and out. Perks of small town. I did notice that the Pub was listed first in every race. Cheaters to the core.

#5 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-11-03 09:48 AM | Reply

I just voted in person. Had to show my ID. Most secure way to vote. I farted in Zed's general direction when I was done. Glorious!

#6 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 09:57 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

I'm sure you voted for Mike Rogers because Abdul El-Sayed is a Muslim.

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-03 09:57 AM | Reply

" I went this morning, in and out. Perks of small town. I did notice that the Pub was listed first in every race. Cheaters to the core.

#5 | POSTED BY TFDNIHILIST AT 2026-11-03 09:48 AM | FLAG: "

On my ballot the Dem was listed first for every position.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 09:58 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

We all know Akexandrite voted El Sayed because he loves Hasan Piker and Hamas loving Muslims. He'd never vote for a Muslim who condemns Hamas.

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 10:01 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"On my ballot the Dem was listed first for every position."

Those are called rules- you know, those thingys that MAGAts think don't apply to them.

ballotpedia.org

#10 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-03 10:04 AM | Reply

10

are you completely stupid?

TFD claims it outright cheating and you ignore it?

LOL

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-03 10:23 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Voted two weeks ago Sunday. There were only three people in line before me.

Solid red town, the town supervisor is crying because turnout is down over 2022 and 2018, in fact only 20% of voters so far have cast ballots.

#12 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-03 10:30 AM | Reply

"The Justice Department this morning shared a list of 126 jurisdictions across the country to which federal election monitors have been deployed.

The department said around 1,000 election monitors have been deployed to all 50 states, describing the move as "its largest monitoring effort in history."

"Meanwhile an emergency order halting many of the DOJ's aggressive actions towards election officials remains in place after late-night drama at an appeals court."

www.cnn.com

The Rigging Will Be Televised.

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 10:44 AM | Reply

" Those are called rules- you know, those thingys that MAGAts think don't apply to them."

I wasn't complaining. It was an observation and it contradicted TFD s claim of cheating when it was the other way on his ballot.

You don't get a pass for stupidity just because you've chosen a name that references Han Solo.

#14 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 10:50 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

This article (out this morning) was a good read:

www.politico.com

#15 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 10:52 AM | Reply

#14

Nobody believes you,byou MAGAT slurping clown

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-03 10:53 AM | Reply

I farted in Zed's general direction when I was done.

#6 | Posted by BellRinger

Texas thought that was a natural gas disaster.

#17 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-03 10:56 AM | Reply

The older folks (who're typically conservative) mostly vote in person, on election day.

#18 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 10:57 AM | Reply

We voted on Sunday, October 18, after Mass, dropping off our ballots at a drop box near one of the fire stations in our city (there are 11 drop boxes located around the city). Within 24 hours, we were notified, via text message, that our ballots had been received, verified and were assured that our votes would be counted.

For the record, we live in Southern California.

OCU

#19 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-11-03 10:59 AM | Reply

Voted weeks ago. We could see historic change in NC today.

Not gonna hold my breath waiting for it though.

#20 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-03 11:15 AM | Reply

Dems will win control of Congress. What happens next will probably be newsworthy as Trump spends the rest of the year causing chaos. I hope not, but that's the likeliest scenario.

My hope is that this is the beginning of the end of what began in 1980; the rise of the religious (but not very Christian) right and the "Greed Is Good" era that's seen America returning to much the state it was in the 1920's, when the wealthy and powerful held a majority of America's wealth thanks to their paid-for politicians, while the vast majority of Americans struggle because political and economic power has once again been concentrated into the hands of corporate interests and the wealthy few.

I have a feeling the tide is turning.

Older generations want a return to normalcy. Newer generations have largely lost hope they'll achieve the American dream.

They're voting.

#21 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 11:23 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

he loves Hasan Piker

I voted for the dem, regardless of your guilt by association tactics.

SO you voted rogers, right? Or are you gonna lie about that for three months too?

#22 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-03 11:25 AM | Reply

"Most secure way to vote."

And the easiest to suppress. Were all the bus lines running? Any construction on the main routes?

And did it take you less than an hour to vote, or more than four hours to vote?

All are by design.

#23 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 11:37 AM | Reply

Just voted. My wife w Alzheimer's needed to sign a release form so that I could help her in the voting booth.

I will say we split the ticket. She voted for Vindman, the Dem backed candidate for US House district, and I voted for one of the three independents based on which name would make MAGAts hide under their beds.

One of the other independents was Randall Terry. I didn't know that POS was one of my co-constituents.

#24 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-11-03 11:52 AM | Reply

"Were all the bus lines running?"

Good question! I would 1think it would be patriotic to let people ride the bus free on Electio6n Day.

#25 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-03 11:54 AM | Reply

" Texas thought that was a natural gas disaster.

#17 | POSTED BY ZED AT 2026-11-03 10:56 AM | REPL"

That was really funny.

#26 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:08 PM | Reply

"I voted for the dem, regardless of your guilt by association tactics.

#22 | POSTED BY ALEXANDRITE AT 2026-11-03 11:25 AM | REPLY | FLAG"

All good. I don't begrudge people for how they vote.

#27 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:10 PM | Reply

I voted early. Last week, Tuesday. The line was 45 minutes long, in east Texas; I stayed with it. Very few Paxton and Abbott signs on people's yards, especially compared to last election. I hope the entire tres pendejos of Paxton, Abbott, adn Goeb/Patrick go down today. But I am predicting abbott wins by 1.4%.

#28 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-03 12:12 PM | Reply

" Any construction on the main routes?"

Yep. It's been going on for months. Only southbound traffic. Northbound is closed. Does that make it a suppression effort? I live in a town that is 85% Republican.

#29 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:12 PM | Reply

" Just voted. My wife w Alzheimer's needed to sign a release form so that I could help her in the voting booth."

So sorry to hear that she has Alzheimer's. That's awful. I just got done with my workout. My mom's trainer puts us through the ringer at the same time. She has dementia so I didn't take her to vote.

#30 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:16 PM | Reply

All good. I don't begrudge people for how they vote.
#27 | Posted by BellRinger

That's a bad thing.

People voting for fascism, people voting to take people's rights away. Those are exactly the people you would grudge, if you had morals.

#31 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 12:26 PM | Reply

She has dementia so I didn't take her to vote.
#30 | Posted by BellRinger

You disenfranchised your own mother?
I find that very easy to believe!

#32 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 12:27 PM | Reply

Just voted in Texas. as always, you have to show an ID. According to Snoofy this is fascism.

The parking lot was full of F-250s and the building was full of mostly men wearing Lone Star feed hats. My moneys on Zed wasn't there.

#33 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 12:35 PM | Reply

Here in Southern NJ - large township - near Philly

Voted early on Sunday - took all of 10 minutes.

#34 | Posted by brass30 at 2026-11-03 12:43 PM | Reply

" You disenfranchised your own mother?
I find that very easy to believe!

#32 | POSTED BY SNOOFY AT 2026-11-03 12:27 PM | FLAG: "

Funny.

If I lived in a state that mails ballots to every registered voter I could have filled her ballot out the way I wanted it and mailed it on her behalf. True voter fraud that would never be detected. If I lived in one I would destroy the ballot because they would be the right thing to do. Regrettably she no longer has the mental capacity to vote responsibly.

#35 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:45 PM | Reply

"According to Snoofy this is fascism."

It's a tool in the fascist shed, that's for sure.

Your first clue should have been the extent to which the fascist party thinks voter ID helps them win elections.

You know what's another tool of fascism?
Your revisionist history.

You just said "Just voted in Texas. as always, you have to show an ID."

In fact, voter ID is a new requirement that's only existed about 8% of the time Texas has been a state!

"Texas first introduced voter ID requirements in 2011 with the enactment of Senate Bill 14."

Perhaps you deliberately went with a "We have always been at war with Eurasia" type of comment.

But I don't think you're that clever.

I think you said that to lend the imprimatur of historical precedent to something that's been newly crafted by the fascists.

Am I right?

You're too busy thinking about men's penises to answer.

#36 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 12:47 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"P eople voting for fascism, people voting to take people's rights away. Those are exactly the people you would grudge, if you had morals.

#31 | POSTED BY SNOOFY AT 2026-11-03 12:26 PM | FLAG: "

Those things were on the ballot and I voted against all of it.

#37 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:50 PM | Reply

I'm in Kentucky and voted last Thursday. Good turnout but not much of a line.

Kentucky has a reasonable secretary of state who believes in accessibility for voters. He doesn't play games - refusing, for example, to turn over voter data to the Trump DOJ, saying to do so would constitute a "data breach." He is one of the few Republicans in this state I have confidence in.

#38 | Posted by cbob at 2026-11-03 12:50 PM | Reply

Snoofy is a racist who thinks people of color are incapable of getting an ID.

#39 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:51 PM | Reply

Regrettably she no longer has the mental capacity to vote responsibly.
#35 | Posted by BellRinger

Thanks for confirming you disenfranchised her!

lawwiselab.org
www.psychologytoday.com

#40 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 12:53 PM | Reply

-In fact, voter ID is a new requirement that's only existed about 8% of the time Texas has been a state!

I moved to Texas in 2021. First voted in 2022 and have been required to show a govt issued ID every time I vote. You know what else is great about Texas. You can register and vote on election day if you can prove who you are - I know, pure fascism, right?

Go rub your monkey boils with some salve, you're gonna need it when these results come in.

#41 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 12:55 PM | Reply

Snoofy is a racist who thinks people of color are incapable of getting an ID.

#39 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 12:51 PM | Reply | Flag:

He also isn't in favor of any checks and balances in voting. Because he knows who gets free ---- and who votes democrat because of it.

#42 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-03 12:57 PM | Reply

Voted last week in OC, Tustin train station has a dropbox. I received a "my vote has been received" email a few days later. My district line shifted after the CA redistricting.

#43 | Posted by dibblda at 2026-11-03 01:00 PM | Reply

My polling place is a short walk, so I usually wait until election day.

I especially enjoy handing back facts to volunteers for MAGA/GOP candidates.

For many years, a friend of mine was one of the regular GOP volunteers who for years manned the table for that year's candidate at my polling station just outside the 150' limit ...

He turned hard core MAGA, refused to mask, and died of COVID in 2021.

I always enjoyed rattling off a list of facts when he'd say something like "Democrats spend spend spend.." came up. I'd point out how the GOP, having unitary control under both Bush and Trump, doubled spending, slashed revenues, and created the debt and now systemic annual deficits. He'd eventually extend his hand and say, "good to see you" when he couldn't take any more.

#44 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 01:00 PM | Reply

Snoofy is a racist who thinks people of color are incapable of getting an ID.
#39 | Posted by BellRinger

Snoofy is a realist who recognizes that Republicans make it more difficult to obtain State issued ID, solely as a tool for back-door disenfranchisement of lower socioeconomic status voters.

If Republicans wanted to actually secure elections with Voter ID, they would enact Federal legislation to provide free national voter ID for everyone.

Republicans staunchly oppose a free national ID card, precisely because it would be an end-around on State level restrictions tailored to disenfranchise demographics that Republicans don't want voting.

Your inability to respond to these observations is how we know you aren't a serious person who doesn't really understand anything about (or is lying about) why Republicans are enacting Voter ID at the State level, but never the National level.

#45 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 01:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

" I could have filled her ballot out the way I wanted it and mailed it on her behalf. True voter fraud that would never be detected."

Her date of death is a recorded fact. If the ballot was mailed AFTER passing, you're going to be arrested.

Also: do you believe instances like this-

Are ONLY done by Democrats;
Are ONLY done by Republicans;
Are done by both, equally; or
Are done mostly by one side.

If the last choice, a follow up: which party does it more, and how much more are you suggesting: 10% more? 25% more?? 50% more???

You choose.

#46 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 01:01 PM | Reply

"He also isn't in favor of any checks and balances in voting."

You're just making stuff up, hastily, without any basis.

You can't even name the checks and balances in place in a state which does not require voter ID.

#47 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-03 01:03 PM | Reply

Snoofy is a realist who recognizes that Republicans make it more difficult to obtain State issued ID, solely as a tool for back-door disenfranchisement of lower socioeconomic status voters.

SNOOFY

Example: Alabama, which closed multiple DMV offices in minority areas to make it more difficult to get an ID.

#48 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 01:18 PM | Reply

" Her date of death is a recorded fact. If the ballot was mailed AFTER passing, you're going to be arrested."

She's very much alive. Watching her work out is amazing what she's capable of. Nevertheless I could have easily voted on her ballot if she automatically received one by mail. I'm not opposed to mail voting as long as the ballots are by request and not just automatically mailed out to everyone.

#49 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 01:29 PM | Reply

AND the largest number of DOJ goons ever, Trump Loyalists all, deployed to voting places in every state.

One supposes that another Brooks Bros Riot may not be necessary.

#50 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 01:39 PM | Reply

If I lived in a state that mails ballots to every registered voter I could have filled her ballot out the way I wanted it and mailed it on her behalf. True voter fraud that would never be detected.

Well, you'd have to sign for her - so that would be checked. And of course if you're found to engage in voter fraud, the penalty is pretty severe.

#51 | Posted by brass30 at 2026-11-03 01:45 PM | Reply

" if you're found to engage in voter fraud, the penalty is pretty severe."

True. The ROI sucks.

#52 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 01:57 PM | Reply

" I'm not opposed to mail voting as long as the ballots are by request and not just automatically mailed out to everyone."

Which leads back to #46. What's your answer? (And there are no wrong answers; I'm just trying to figure out what you actually believe.)

#53 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 01:58 PM | Reply

Danforth,

Given that blue states have the most lax voting standards my answer is the last one of your scenarios.

Look at California. 22 million registered voters in 2024. 16 million votes cast. That is 6 million ballots just out there. Ballot harvesting is legal in California. It's a state that is notorious for not updating its voting rolls. The entire thing is ripe for fraud. How much fraud actually gets discovered? How much goes through undetected? We don't know but are told "Trust us."

#54 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 02:25 PM | Reply

" Given that blue states have the most lax voting standards my answer is the last one of your scenarios."

So ... you believe Democrats do it at a 50% rate higher than Republicans??? Is that your belief?

#55 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 02:28 PM | Reply

"How much fraud actually gets discovered? How much goes through undetected?

You have to believe Texas is no slouch when it comes to investigating and convicting

They've had 27 convictions for illegal voting over the last 40 years. That's less than three votes every four years.

Thanks Texas just really bad at catching folks, or are they completely inept?

#56 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-03 02:33 PM | Reply

" So ... you believe Democrats do it at a 50% rate higher than Republicans??? Is that your belief?

#55 | POSTED BY DANFORTH AT 2026-11-03 02:28 PM | FLAG: "

My belief is Democrats are more successful at voter fraud than Republicans based upon the voting laws in blue states vs red states. Is it 50% more? I don't know. Probably not quite that much. What I do know is that any time voter verification and security measures are proposed Democrats scream bloody murder. At the same time voter suppression is a legitimate issue.

#57 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-03 02:46 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort